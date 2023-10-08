Fans who either missed SZA during her arena tour promoting her latest LP, SOS, or those who simply want to see her perform live again may soon be in luck. The singer is flirting with the idea of hitting the road again following the release of the deluxe cut of the three-time RIAA-certified platinum album.

“[I] was thinking I wanna do an intimate mini tour for the deluxe. But ONLY in the most turnt cities from ‘SOS Tour.’ I made a list. Y’all deserve a reward. I’m so grateful,” tweeted the “Kill Bill” songstress on Oct. 7. Last month, during a surprise Dock 72 performance at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York, SZA revealed that a second offering of SOS was in the works. She told attendees, “The deluxe [album] is like a whole ‘notha album called Lana, [and] it’s seven to 10 songs, and it’ll be out this fall.”

Released in December 2022, her sophomore album still has tracks, such as “Snooze,” that are dominating the music charts. Several of its 23 tracks have secured platinum and gold certifications. At the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, she was nominated in six categories, though she would only win Best R&B for “Shirt.”

SZA is currently on the cover of Rolling Stone. She told the publication that she is still surprised at the success of SOS. “I didn’t think I’d be number one at all,” she said of the album, which spent over two months at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart. “I thought Taylor [Swift] was going to dust me. I don’t know what n**gas wanna hear from me. I never know when things are going to be popular. I never know what songs people are going to attach to,” continued the Top Dog Entertainment singer.

In July, REVOLT reported that SOS had spent a total of 21 weeks atop the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. This summer, she also hit back at naysayers when she tweeted, “The net is not real,” in response to critics who doubted her sophomore album could take her career to new heights. It goes without saying that those haters have been eating crow as she continues to break records and profit off of the body of work.