Today (July 27), Billboard reported that SZA‘s sophomore LP, SOS, returned to No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. To date, the album spent 21 weeks at No. 1 on said chart, the most since 1990. The double platinum-certified effort previously held a tie with Pop Smoke’s posthumous release, 2020’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon.

SOS made landfall in December 2022 with 23 tracks and appearances from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Jay Versace, Babyface, Carter Lang, Beat Butcha, DJ Dahi, ThankGod4Cody, Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, Benny Blanco, and more handled the production. The long-awaited project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 318,000 album-equivalent units sold and would remain in pole position for 10 nonconsecutive weeks, making history as the longest running No. 1 album by a woman on the Billboard 200 for the current decade. A subsequent tour in support of SOS was just as much of a success, earning the New Jersey-raised talent nearly $35 million off its first leg, which touched 17 cities across North America.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the Top Dawg Entertainment-signed songstress shared a message for all who doubted her achievements. “The net is not real. N**gas said my tour would never sell and we were blessed. N**gas said my album wouldn’t do well, it’s wack, blah blah. We were blessed,” she tweeted back in June. “N**gas say a lot. That’s they job. You keep doing yours and being who God told you to be in REAL LIFE. Love y’all.”

She continued, “And by blessed, I mean a double platinum album and sold out shows all over the world. I really believed people ’cause they were loud. Turns out n**gas be loud and wrong everyday.”