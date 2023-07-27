Today (July 27), Billboard reported that SZA‘s sophomore LP, SOS, returned to No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. To date, the album spent 21 weeks at No. 1 on said chart, the most since 1990. The double platinum-certified effort previously held a tie with Pop Smoke’s posthumous release, 2020’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon.
SOS made landfall in December 2022 with 23 tracks and appearances from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Jay Versace, Babyface, Carter Lang, Beat Butcha, DJ Dahi, ThankGod4Cody, Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, Benny Blanco, and more handled the production. The long-awaited project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 318,000 album-equivalent units sold and would remain in pole position for 10 nonconsecutive weeks, making history as the longest running No. 1 album by a woman on the Billboard 200 for the current decade. A subsequent tour in support of SOS was just as much of a success, earning the New Jersey-raised talent nearly $35 million off its first leg, which touched 17 cities across North America.
As previously reported by REVOLT, the Top Dawg Entertainment-signed songstress shared a message for all who doubted her achievements. “The net is not real. N**gas said my tour would never sell and we were blessed. N**gas said my album wouldn’t do well, it’s wack, blah blah. We were blessed,” she tweeted back in June. “N**gas say a lot. That’s they job. You keep doing yours and being who God told you to be in REAL LIFE. Love y’all.”
She continued, “And by blessed, I mean a double platinum album and sold out shows all over the world. I really believed people ’cause they were loud. Turns out n**gas be loud and wrong everyday.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Jazmine Sullivan reveals her mom has passed away
Trending
Memphis in May | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In our first episode of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” Alex Hill traverses the grounds of Memphis in May — one of the country’s biggest barbecue competitions — where she talks to the grillers about our history in the culinary craft, and how Kingsford and Preserve the Pit are helping to maintain that legacy and supporting others in doing so.
Kingsford cookout | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In episode two of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” we take it to the backyard, where the grillers open up on family, tradition, and their favorite cookout memories, all while enjoying some great food along the way. Watch now!
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Coco Jones collaborates with Black musicians you need to know for "The Link Up" season 2
Coco Jones joins forces with rising Black stars to cover "Real Love" | 'The Link Up'
For this episode of “The Link Up,” Coco Jones delivers a modern twist on an R&B classic with her cover of “Real Love.” Powered by Xfinity. Watch!
Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'
“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”
Breland wants to break down barriers in country music while being true to his artistry
“There’s been a ton of collabs between the R&B and the hip hop world..” said Breland. “I think if we’re able to do that within country music with more traditionally perceived, you know, Black genres, I don’t see why it would be any different because the ancestry of these genres is all the same.”
Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark
In honor of Black Music Month, we take a look at artists who are contributing to and shaping Web3. Check them out below.
Sean Paul: Dancehall and reggae are a part of Jamaica's DNA and a way to show the world who we are
Sean Paul spoke about his love for dancehall and reggae, friendship with Beenie Man and much more. Check out the Black Music Month exclusive below!
The distinct difference between Afrobeat and Afrobeats
Most people confuse Afrobeat and Afrobeats. Read up as 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, and Ivie Ani give their exclusive insight on the topic. Happy Black Music Month!
Hosts of "#CareFreeBlackGirl" urge Black women to live authentically and keep evolving
In this exclusive, REVOLT speaks to “#CareFreeBlackGirl” hosts DJ Candy Raine, Rebellious Kiana, Nika, and Shay about their platform, highly anticipated events, and what it means to be 100 percent yourself. Read up!
Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu are excited to embrace freedom and good vibes as duo ChopLife SoundSystem
In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT caught up with Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu to discuss their new project, its focus on the Amapiano genre, Afrobeats, and much more. Read the exclusive below!
Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever
NFT tickets allow us to memorialize music festivals as a staple in history with a digital asset that will last for a lifetime. Read up!
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards
If there’s one thing you can count on at the BET Awards, it’s head-turning looks.
Angel Reese on her critics: "If you're not getting hate, you're not doing something right"
“People will always have something to say… They can’t change anything I do or my perspective of things… I’m going to stand on what I say… That’s just how I move,” Angel Reese tells REVOLT. Read up!
Taylor Rooks is raising the standard in sports journalism as a master of authenticity
In this exclusive interview, Taylor Rooks chats about women taking up space in male-dominated industries, Angel Reese standing her ground, and the meaning of success. Read up!
A letter to those whose dads are no longer here in the physical form for Father’s Day
For those whose dads are no longer physically here, Father’s Day weekend is going to be tough. But, I’m writing this letter to let you know you are not alone.
Big Freedia: If you're an ally to the Queer community, fight for us
“Keep on helping us break barriers and fight for our rights,” the Queen of Bounce said in this Pride Month and Black Music Month exclusive.
Tina Turner was more than the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, she was the blueprint for Black women
For Black History Month and beyond, we honor Tina Turner, our shining star who never allowed the ways of the world to dim her light.
Halftime Report | The undeniable alliance between hip hop and sports
Moving from the booth to the field or arena is not a small feat. Still, some have actually traded in the studio for a Spalding basketball. Read our latest “Halftime Report” on the link between hip hop and sports. Happy Black Music Month!