Offset is singing his wife Cardi B’s praises amid naysayers’ attempts to downplay her successful career. The Migos rapper sat down for a new episode of the “Ear Pollution” podcast on Friday (Oct. 7), where he addressed the narrative that his own star power was the catalyst that kick-started her rise to the top of the music charts.

“I don’t even take responsibility for that,” began the “Ric Flair Drip” artist. “I feel like shawty is a special gem. Like, she can connect to people in a different way than anybody else, first and foremost. She put the work in. People be trying to play with wifey, but you can really go look that shit up, like, 2016… Selling s**t out, word for word, knowing the songs… Might not have been the biggest commercial songs, but you a witness,” he continued in defense of Cardi.

The New York lyricist became a fixture in pop culture after joining the cast of “Love & Hip Hop: New York” in 2015. She remained on the show for two seasons before making her exit in 2017. That same year, she and Offset began dating, and she released the undeniable hit record “Bodak Yellow.” In 2018, she released her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, and in 2021, the aforementioned single was certified diamond by the RIAA, having sold more than 10 million units. She made history as the first female artist to achieve the accomplishment.

“I don’t never take no — shawty work her ass off. She touches people in a different way. She controls the room… To be able to balance being an artist and be real, that shit be hard,” added Offset. “It’s game-changing, and I feel like, bro, I don’t like how people be trying to play on her name. She really opened the door for a lot of folks to really walk through this motherf**ker.”

In September, Cardi joined forces with Megan Thee Stallion for “Bongos,” the first single off her forthcoming sophomore album. The new project is slated to drop sometime in early 2024. Check out the full interview below.