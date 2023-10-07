Offset is singing his wife Cardi B’s praises amid naysayers’ attempts to downplay her successful career. The Migos rapper sat down for a new episode of the “Ear Pollution” podcast on Friday (Oct. 7), where he addressed the narrative that his own star power was the catalyst that kick-started her rise to the top of the music charts.
“I don’t even take responsibility for that,” began the “Ric Flair Drip” artist. “I feel like shawty is a special gem. Like, she can connect to people in a different way than anybody else, first and foremost. She put the work in. People be trying to play with wifey, but you can really go look that shit up, like, 2016… Selling s**t out, word for word, knowing the songs… Might not have been the biggest commercial songs, but you a witness,” he continued in defense of Cardi.
The New York lyricist became a fixture in pop culture after joining the cast of “Love & Hip Hop: New York” in 2015. She remained on the show for two seasons before making her exit in 2017. That same year, she and Offset began dating, and she released the undeniable hit record “Bodak Yellow.” In 2018, she released her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, and in 2021, the aforementioned single was certified diamond by the RIAA, having sold more than 10 million units. She made history as the first female artist to achieve the accomplishment.
“I don’t never take no — shawty work her ass off. She touches people in a different way. She controls the room… To be able to balance being an artist and be real, that shit be hard,” added Offset. “It’s game-changing, and I feel like, bro, I don’t like how people be trying to play on her name. She really opened the door for a lot of folks to really walk through this motherf**ker.”
In September, Cardi joined forces with Megan Thee Stallion for “Bongos,” the first single off her forthcoming sophomore album. The new project is slated to drop sometime in early 2024. Check out the full interview below.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Listen to Drake's new album 'For All The Dogs'
Trending
Emmanuel Hudson had his eyes set on Quincy Brown’s crown for the latest episode of "Receipts"
Quincy Brown went head-to-head with comedian and actor Emmanuel Hudson for what was arguably the most hilarious installment of the series to date.
Monique Chenault talks journalism, REVOLT's Michelle Obama special & "Bet On Black" | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
In this special episode of “The Blackprint,” Detavio Samuels welcomes REVOLT’s very own Monique Chenault to discuss her love for journalism, producing “The Cross-Generational Conversation” with Michelle Obama, and how important “Bet On Black” is for Atlanta and Black-owned businesses. Presented by Target.
Big Sean and Terrence J inspire HBCU students at Moguls in the Making's 5th anniversary
This episode of “REVOLT Black News Weekly” covers the 5th anniversary of the Moguls In The Making competition hosted by the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, presented by Ally. Big Sean and Terrence J also return to give advice to the students competing for $20K scholarships. Plus, we look back at the growth of this amazing business competition over the past five years and the opportunities it provides HBCU students.
How Black women entrepreneurs are redefining beauty & wellness | 'More Than That with Gia Peppers'
Gia Peppers heads to LA to speak with founders Devi Brown and Ofunne Amaka about the intersection of wellness and beauty for Black women, walking in alignment, creating a space for mental health at every step, and so much more. Watch!
The HBCU-to-wealth pipeline in Washington, D.C. | 'More Than That with Gia Peppers'
Gia Peppers heads to Chocolate City to talk about why funding HBCUs matters and how it leads to Black wealth with her mom, Dr. Gail Cherry-Peppers, Howard University President Emeritus Wayne Frederick, Thurgood Marshall College Fund President and CEO Harry L. Williams, and The Spice Suite owner Angel Gregorio. Watch now!
The fight for food security in Atlanta | ‘More Than That with Gia Peppers’
Gia Peppers heads to The Peach State to chat with Patchwork City Farms owner Jamila Norman and Goodr Co. founder and CEO Jasmine Crowe-Houston about Black farming, food access, security, and sustainability. Watch here!
￼
Quincy Brown vs. Emmanuel Hudson | 'Receipts'
Tap in for the latest episode of our game show, “Receipts,” celebrating Black excellence as host Quincy Brown takes on Emmanuel Hudson to see who can correctly discover our Black and Unlimited shopper’s unlikely passion. Presented by Walmart.
Angela Yee talks "The Breakfast Club," growing up in Brooklyn & interning for Wu-Tang Clan | ‘The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels’
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels welcomes Angela Yee to discuss growing up in Brooklyn, interning for Wu-Tang Clan, “The Breakfast Club,” and curating her own show. Presented by LIFEWTR.
Jordyn Woods talks prioritizing authenticity, her brand & saying, "No" | 'Assets Over Liabilities'
On this episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” Jordyn Woods welcomes hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings to her headquarters to discuss expanding Woods by Jordyn, prioritizing authenticity throughout her brand promotions, not talking about money with friends, being patient, and saying, “No.” Watch here!
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" concert film announcement puts fans in frenzy mode
‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé’ will be coming to theaters on Friday, Dec. 1.
Yung Miami talks the growth of "Caresha Please" & an important lesson Diddy taught her at REVOLT WORLD
Ahead of the live taping of “Caresha Please” at REVOLT WORLD, Yung Miami discussed the hit show, not expecting its rapid growth, and Diddy. Get into the exclusive chat below!
Diddy: “The great thing about REVOLT WORLD is the unity, REVOLT is the place to be seen”
At the first-ever REVOLT WORLD in Atlanta, Georgia, Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs exclusively spoke to the REVOLT site about his dreams for the company, what he loved about the inaugural event and why Black people coming together at such events matter. Read here!
9 REVOLT WORLD attendees share their favorite moments of the event
“First off, I was so glad I was able to see ‘Caresha Please.’ I just love her! Ari and her were able to clear some things up and I am here for it!” one person said.
2023 REVOLT WORLD's day 3: Young M.A, LaRussell, "Black Girl Stuff," and more cap off an amazing weekend
The final day of the inaugural event was no less action-packed thanks to high-energy competitions, live show broadcasts, and vital discussions on Black success.
2023 REVOLT WORLD: Moneybagg Yo, "Drink Champs," and more added to day 1's biggest moments
REVOLT WORLD kicked off in incredible fashion thanks to big performances, entertaining shows, and interactive installations.