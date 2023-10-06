Jamie Foxx is grappling with the loss of long-time friend and collaborator Keith Jefferson.

The actor announced the news on Instagram Thursday (Oct. 5). He penned, “This one hurts. Keith, you’ve been nothing but absolute grace, your whole life, your heart is pure, your love is immeasurable, [and] you were an amazing soul. We will all miss you dearly. It’s gonna take a long time for this to heal. Goodbye, my friend. I love you.”

In a subsequent post, Foxx added, “Everything hurts right now having a hard time looking through these pictures reliving the memories of us having a great time going to miss you man gonna miss you… Ever since we met back in college, you have been [an] incredible soul. God rest, NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD HAVE TO SEE THE WORDS ABOUT MY FRIEND. RIP.”

Jefferson passed away at the age of 53 and was known for his work in both film and television. According to the late entertainer’s representative, Nicole St. John, he was involved in several upcoming projects that he looked forward to resuming before being diagnosed with cancer in August.

Responding to Jefferson’s discovery, Foxx wrote on Aug. 30, “I met Keith in college. We have a deep friendship and kinship. I’m asking everybody for prayers up. Asking God to heal his body and mind… Devil, you a lie. [Keith Jefferson] Continue to fight because you are blessed. I love [you].”

Born in Houston, the late actor attended the US International University/Performing Arts in San Diego for his Bachelor of Fine Arts. He later earned a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Arizona. Jefferson also acted in several Quentin Tarantino films, including Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Our condolences go out to the family, friends, and fans mourning Jefferson’s untimely death.