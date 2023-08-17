Jamie Foxx continues to match the outpouring of love for his wellbeing on social media. Today (Aug. 17), the legendary actor, comedian, and recording artist shared a message of gratitude on Instagram. “You’re lookin’ at a man who is thankful, finally startin’ to feel like myself. It’s been an unexpected dark journey, but I can see the light,” he stated. “I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers. I have a lot of people to thank, you just don’t know how much it meant. I will be thanking all of you personally. And if you didn’t know, GOD IS GOOD all day, everyday.” Many of his peers responded with support in the comments, including Tina Knowles-Lawson, Octavia Spencer, Jeremy Renner, Larenz Tate, Ludacris, and Garcelle Beauvais.

As REVOLT reported in April, Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, revealed that her father suffered “a health complication.” “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she shared at the time. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”