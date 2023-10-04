On Friday (Sept. 29), an unknown bystander recorded and shared a video showing the violent arrest of Le’Keian Woods by Jacksonville, Florida police, one that was said to have been initiated by a traffic stop over seat belts.

In a First Coast News clip shared by The Florida Times-Union, multiple officers stood over the 24-year-old Black man before one slammed him onto the grass. Blood and heavy bruising was then seen on Woods’ face after being picked up. His injuries were made even more clear in both a mugshot photo and bodycam footage released to the public on Monday (Oct. 2). A heavily redacted police report divulged that Woods was struck a total of 17 times. He was treated at a local hospital before being transported to jail.