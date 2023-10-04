On Friday (Sept. 29), an unknown bystander recorded and shared a video showing the violent arrest of Le’Keian Woods by Jacksonville, Florida police, one that was said to have been initiated by a traffic stop over seat belts.
In a First Coast News clip shared by The Florida Times-Union, multiple officers stood over the 24-year-old Black man before one slammed him onto the grass. Blood and heavy bruising was then seen on Woods’ face after being picked up. His injuries were made even more clear in both a mugshot photo and bodycam footage released to the public on Monday (Oct. 2). A heavily redacted police report divulged that Woods was struck a total of 17 times. He was treated at a local hospital before being transported to jail.
Following backlash from Woods’ family and community, the Jacksonville Sheriff‘s Office (JSO) revealed that said arrest is now under inquiry.
“The agency takes all allegations of inappropriate use of force by JSO officers seriously. As such, this incident is now under administrative review to determine if the involved officers violated any JSO policy,” the department’s statement read. “Because the matter is currently under investigation, the agency cannot comment further about the incident until the investigation is completed.”
On Tuesday (Oct. 3), lawyers representing Le’Keian Woods held a press conference to provide an update on their client and the overall situation. “He’s still in excruciating pain. I believe he has a ruptured kidney, migraine headaches, and he’s hurting really, really bad,” explained attorney Marwan Porter on the steps of JSO’s headquarters. “Practice what you preach. If you preach transparency, practice transparency. Not partial transparency, full transparency. Anything less than that only raises more questions.”
He continued, “There has been additional bodycam footage that has been released, and you’ve all seen it. Several knees to the head, elbows to the head, punches to the face. Basically, it’s like a UFC ground-and-pound beatdown… by trained professionals. Allegedly.”
Currently, Woods is being held on charges of armed drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting an officer with violence. His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 24.
