Displays of white supremacy seen across parts of Orlando this weekend have signaled a reminder to many of the NAACP’s warnings about the state growing increasingly hostile under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis. On Saturday (Sept. 2), several Neo-Nazis were observed as they participated in a “March of the Redshirts” with Swatsika flags, Hitler salutes, and chants.

The state’s Anti-Defamation League (ADL) identified the extremist groups seen at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs as the Goyim Defense League and the Blood Tribe. There were about 51 people gathered over a bridge dressed in a uniform that consisted of a red shirt, black pants, and black masks. Some of their chants included “White power,” “Jews will not replace us,” and “We are everywhere.”

Florida Rep. Anna V. Eskamani, who represents District 42, said the display was “absolutely disgusting stuff and another example of the far right extremism growing in [Florida]” as she captured footage shared on Twitter. A similar scene unfolded outside of Disney World, where an antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ+ demonstration was executed by the Order of the Black Sun, the Aryan Freedom Network, and 14 First members.

Earlier this summer, in June, the tourist attraction was the sight of similar protests. Signs that blasted racists and homophobic slurs were on display. Others showed their unwavering support for DeSantis’ presidential campaign, which has stood on pillars of anti-inclusivity and active efforts to erase DEI initiatives across the state.

The controversial gatherings come just one week after 21-year-old Ryan Christopher Palmeter targeted and killed three Black people at a Jacksonville Dollar General. Authorities say the gunman used an AR-15-style rifle that had white Swastikas drawn on it in the racially motivated attack. The tragedy is currently being investigated as a hate crime by the FBI.

In May, the NAACP issued a travel advisory warning Black Americans not to travel to the Sunshine State. “Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color, and LGBTQ+ individuals. Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color,” the organization stated in a press release.