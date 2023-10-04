Five people were injured in a mass shooting that happened during a homecoming week celebration at Baltimore’s Morgan State University campus Tuesday (Oct. 3) night.

During a press conference early Wednesday (Oct. 4), Police Commissioner Richard Worley said the five victims — four men and one woman — are between the ages of 18 and 22. They were hospitalized and their injuries were not life-threatening. According to campus Police Chief Lance Hatcher, four of them are students at the university.

Worley said that the campus police on patrol heard gunfire a little after 9:20 p.m. and found multiple victims shot. Multiple windows were shattered, which led officers to believe that there may have been an active shooter. This prompted an hourslong lockdown at the historically Black institution, as police went from room to room looking for possible suspects.

“Please Note: An active investigation is currently underway related to a report of shots being fired on or near campus. Please stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center and shelter in place,” a spokesperson wrote on Morgan State’s official Twitter account. Right before midnight, law enforcement announced that the incident was no longer an active shooting situation. The shelter-in-place order was lifted and the university tweeted that the campus shuttle service resumed.