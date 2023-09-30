It’s not often that Halle Bailey catches a case of Twitter thumbs, but when she does respond to fans discussing her or her sister Chloe, she is certain to set the record straight.

On Saturday (Sept. 30), Halle clocked that some of her supporters were under the impression that the Bailey sisters had ditched their love of instrumentation while in pursuit of their respective solo careers. A Twitter user recirculated a video of Halle playing guitar during a rehearsal for a Global Citizen Festival performance, drawing attention to the 23-year-old’s talents. “Chile, the way I forget she can do this [and] Chloe can do piano. Like, we lost the plot a bit, ladies. Get back!” read the user’s remark. As fate would have it, the singer noticed and addressed the comment.

“Um, excuse me, miss. My sister plays [and] produces the majority of her album, and all my songs, unreleased, have been vocally and musically produced by me with loads of my guitars in them, too. Y’all will hear soon enough lmao,” read her response. Within an hour of Halle’s reply being seen, the original post was deleted.

The Bailey sisters were introduced to listeners as the dynamic singing duo Chloe x Halle. The Parkwood Entertainment artists released two albums, The Kids Are Alright in 2018 and Ungodly Hour in 2020, before venturing into solo stardom. Big sis Chloe was the first to embark upon a solo career when she had the airwaves on lock with her debut single, “Have Mercy,” released in 2021. Her debut album, In Pieces, came out in April 2023.

In between filming and promoting the box office hit The Little Mermaid, Halle was busy working on her freshman effort, which has yet to be named publicly. In July, the actress dropped her first single, a ballad titled “Angel.” The full-length project is slated to be released before the end of the year. Among the inspirations she pulled from is her first time experiencing love; Halle is currently dating YouTube personality-turned-rapper DDG.

While both young women have achieved accomplishments as individuals, fans who are hoping that Chloe x Halle is not a done deal are in luck. At the top of the month, Chloe confirmed that they will begin work on a new joint project in early 2024.