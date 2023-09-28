Fans of Cardi B can now watch her take a turn in the “Hot Ones” seat to eat spicy wings and speak about some interesting topics. The popular YouTube show is in its 22nd season and Cardi B is the second guest of this latest go-round. Quavo, Pusha T, and Megan Thee Stallion have also made appearances in years past.

In keeping with the show’s traditional format, Cardi powered through 10 increasingly spicy wings while talking with host Sean Evans. She handled the first few easily, but by wing five, her composure began to slip as she labeled the appetizer a “little b**ch.” The last ones had her regretting the decision to eat them and expressing wishes to return home with her children.

In between the spicy wings, she chatted with Evans about a range of topics, including her newest single, “Bongos,” whether she believes aliens are real, and what her WWE grand entrance would look like. The accomplished entertainer also talked about her successful career and thoughts about the music industry.

At one point in the conversation, Evans asked the rapper what it was like to record clean versions of her songs, which tend to be explicit. She responded, “So annoying, like, you know, I’m doing the clean version, and it’s like, all right, ‘Baby, eat it up like a plum.’ And it’s like… ‘You still can’t play that for pop radio,’ whatever. And I’m like… ‘Baby, eat these peaches and plums’… But I had no choice. So, ‘Baby, eat these peaches and plums.'”

While fans of Cardi B might not be surprised by her admission that she looks up to JAY-Z and Rihanna, guessing some of the other people she stans may prove more difficult. The superstar has an interest in American history and spoke about being a fan of Franklin D. Roosevelt and Eleanor Roosevelt.

Watch the full episode below to hear more.