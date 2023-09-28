The world has got it bad for Usher. With the announcement that the “U Remind Me” singer is headlining the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, streams of his music have surged. TMZ reports that his numbers spiked 16 percent in a single day with both his older tracks and new music receiving big bumps in playtime.

The icon’s single “Good Good” was the song that saw the biggest increase, streaming a reported 1.1 million times in the 24 hours after the Super Bowl news. Amazon and TIDAL both told TMZ that Usher’s tracks saw huge jumps. Amazon users played “Yeah!” 140 percent more. Per TIDAL, “Superstar” was their users’ favorite track from the singer with “You Make Me Wanna…” coming in a close second.

The hitmaker, who has been a dominant force in the music industry for over two decades, already enjoyed a steady stream of listenership through digital channels. That said, it’s no surprise that the Super Bowl, one of the most-watched events globally, can have such a profound impact on an artist’s career. For Usher, this surge is less about discovery and more about reminding fans who have grown up with his music why he has remained so popular. The nostalgia intertwined with the excitement of the upcoming performance has created a demand in old and new fans alike.

“Good Good” is a collaboration with Summer Walker and rapper 21 Savage. It’s the lead track from Coming Home, his upcoming ninth album, which is expected out in 2024. Usher dropped the song on Aug. 4, and it went on to hit the Billboard Hot 100, Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs, Mainstream Top 40, and Adult R&B lists.

As for how Usher learned about landing the coveted Super Bowl spot, he reportedly got the call from JAY-Z. After his halftime appearance, the R&B legend plans to announce a global tour.