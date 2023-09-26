Today (Sept. 26), Usher called in to “The Breakfast Club” to speak about being the performing act for the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show. “JAY-Z calls me at 6:00 in the morning. I’m barely just waking up, it’s the first news I get of the day,” he recalled of first learning about the incredible opportunity.

Elsewhere in the interview, Usher was asked about his now-viral encounter with Keke Palmer, which began at one of his Las Vegas shows in July and sparked heavy discussion after Palmer’s partner, Darius Jackson, voiced his displeasure. “I’m not Mr. Steal Your Girl, you know what I’m saying? That’s Trey Songz. I’m the guy that tells you, ‘Don’t leave your girl ’round me,'” the Atlanta legend jokingly stated.