By Jon Powell
  09.26.2023

Today (Sept. 26), Usher called in to “The Breakfast Club” to speak about being the performing act for the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show. “JAY-Z calls me at 6:00 in the morning. I’m barely just waking up, it’s the first news I get of the day,” he recalled of first learning about the incredible opportunity.

Elsewhere in the interview, Usher was asked about his now-viral encounter with Keke Palmer, which began at one of his Las Vegas shows in July and sparked heavy discussion after Palmer’s partner, Darius Jackson, voiced his displeasure. “I’m not Mr. Steal Your Girl, you know what I’m saying? That’s Trey Songz. I’m the guy that tells you, ‘Don’t leave your girl ’round me,'” the Atlanta legend jokingly stated.

Guest host Loren LoRosa followed that by asking if Usher had guilt over the whole situation because of the attention that it caused. “What would the guilt be? That I actually had a great show? It was fun?” he questioned. “The idea was to bring good attention to it, good intention and attention. I think that we live in a sensational time. We live very 2D, you know what I’m saying? Life, it’s 1D, 2D, 3D, and I think we live in a 2D space. So, the idea or what this is, man, was just about fun, and just enjoying that moment and not missing it.”

In related news, the “OMG” talent created a new moment at his residency in Paris, France, which runs until October. During the first night on Monday (Sept. 25), Usher had a hilarious exchange with Dwyane Wade after briefly serenading the basketball great’s wife, Gabrielle Union, with a rendition of his latest single, “Boyfriend.” “Okay, let’s stop. Let’s not get carried away… I ain’t crazy,” Usher said before dapping Wade as the packed crowd looked on. “That man will knock my whole head off and then dunk it.”

Diddy opens up about the purpose behind 'The Love Album: Off The Grid'

By Aqua Boogie
  /  09.25.2023

Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show and new album announcements leave fans in shambles

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.24.2023

2023 REVOLT WORLD's day 2 took it to a new level with Jeezy, "Caresha Please," Don Toliver, and more

By Kiara Byrd
  /  09.24.2023

Beyoncé's Houston "Renaissance World Tour" stop was a legends ball featuring Megan Thee Stallion

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.24.2023

Apple Music announces Usher as the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show headliner

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.24.2023

Disabled fan's dream comes true after missing Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" show due to wheelchair

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.23.2023

Lizzo receives her flowers during Black Music Action Coalition's annual awards gala

By Jon Powell
  /  09.22.2023

Check out the official 2023 REVOLT WORLD schedule

By REVOLT
  /  09.21.2023

Snoop Dogg appears to offer label deal to former Death Row artist Danny Boy

By Jon Powell
  /  09.21.2023

The-Dream celebrates his birthday with "Stream (V7 Demo Archive 9.20)"

By Jon Powell
  /  09.20.2023

Brent Faiyaz drops off "WYA" single

By Jon Powell
  /  09.19.2023

Megan Thee Stallion breaks down her friendship with Cardi B and meeting Justin Timberlake

By REVOLT
  /  09.19.2023

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky introduce the world to baby son Riot Rose in new photos

By Jon Powell
  /  09.19.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | FENTY x PUMA AVANTI VL

By Legendary Lade
  /  09.19.2023

REVOLT WORLD teams up with McDonald’s to bring the second Shoot Your Shot competition

By Manny Minaya
  /  09.18.2023
