Renowned for his exceptional basketball skills, NBA superstar Stephen Curry will step outside of the court and enter the world of film with a new documentary. Together with Erick Peyton, co-founder of Unanimous Media, Curry is making a documentary on legendary Bay Area rap artist Mac Dre.

During the early 2000s, Dre drove the hyphy movement and spurred the subgenre’s development within hip hop. Unfortunately, Dre was tragically killed in 2004 in a shooting at the age of 34 while in Kansas City. He was in a van when a vehicle started firing after pulling alongside it. The case remains open.

Wanda Salvatto, Mac Dre’s mother, wants to explore the legacy her son left behind in the world of rap before his untimely death. The proud mom stated that she wanted to share Dre’s dreams of becoming a rapper and how that led to his creation of an inspirational movement, showing how people could achieve their entrepreneurial goals and overcome obstacles.

Mac Dre’s singles included hits like “Make You Mine,” “Get Stupid,” and “Feelin’ Myself.” Other artists, including Warren G and Wiz Khalifa, have repeatedly praised the star’s impact on hip hop culture.

Curry and Peyton plan to partner with Salvatto through Unanimous Media on the upcoming documentary. The duo stated that Mac Dre made his mark with his music and creativity, both in the Bay Area and across the country. “We’re honored to work with Mac Dre’s mother, Wanda, to tell her son’s life story with respect and dignity,” the pair stated, per Billboard.

Together with Curry and Peyton serving as co-producers of the film, Brian Tetsuro Ivie will serve as the executive producer. Tetsuro Ivie is also with Unanimous Media. The name of the forthcoming film and the release date have not been shared with the public yet.