S7 E32 | Warren G
03:27:31
Drink Champs
By REVOLT
  /  08.26.2023

On this all-new episode of “Drink Champs,” the one and only Warren G joins hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN to discuss his time at Def Jam, Coi Leray’s “Players” being inspired by Nate Dogg, Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G.’s beef, and an altercation with Suge Knight. Watch now!

Drink Champs
Watch
Rap
RIP
Shootings
Suge Knight
The Notorious B.I.G.
Tupac Shakur
