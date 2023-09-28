When the clock strikes midnight (Sept. 29), Lil Wayne will unveil his latest project, titled Tha Fix Before Tha VI, which serves as a precursor to the sixth installment of his iconic Tha Carter series. On Wednesday (Sept. 27), the New Orleans legend liberated the upcoming effort’s official tracklisting, which reveals 10 cuts and collaborations alongside Jon Batiste, Euro, and Fousheé. Wayne’s recent drop, the Rogét Chahayed, Charlie Handsome, and FnZ-produced “Kat Food,” also made the cut.

Tha Fix Before Tha VI was formally announced by the Young Money head honcho during an appearance on Skip Bayless’ “UNDISPUTED” show last Friday (Sept. 22).

“Tha Fix is just a few songs just to satisfy my fans. I love them, they’re awesome, and they love a lot of material,” he explained. “I’m just giving them something before the actual album because we’re still getting clearances and all that ready for the album.” He also stated that the appetizer of sorts is a mixture of Tha Carter VI throwaways and fresh cuts made specifically for this project.