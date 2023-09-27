Sexyy Red’s new single, “No Panties,” premiered on Wednesday (Sept. 27) as the lead song for Rap Sh!t: The Mixtape (Soundtrack from the Max Original Series, S2). The fiery new song was produced by YA and Snacks of the Breed.

Red said in a statement, “I’m happy that I got to work on ‘No Panties’ for ‘Rap Sh!t.’ It’s just me having fun on the beat and talking my s**t. It’s just like the show: The rap girls running this s**t.”

Rap Sh!t S2: The Mixtape is scheduled for release on Nov. 3 via Issa Rae’s label, Raedio, and Def Jam. The soundtrack includes original music created for the series and performed by some of the lead characters, including Shawna, played by Aida Osman, and Mia, played by KaMillion, as well as new music from popular artists.

The show, created by Rae, follows a pair of former high school classmates who reconnect in their 20s to form a rap duo. Rae also executive produced the series with showrunner Syreeta Singleton. It initially premiered in July 2022 and quickly became a fan-favorite.

Season two is set to focus on the women currently taking over the rap game. The series’ two-episode premiere will be on Max on Nov. 9. The original Aug. 10 release date was pushed back due to the writer and actor strikes.

Rae is also developing more projects in the music industry as well as in film and television under her production company, Hoorae. In a previous interview with Rolling Stone, the young icon said, “I guess I feel more empowered in the film and television industry. We have our own problems, but it is nothing like the music industry. I’m in awe every single day of just, ‘Y’all can do this? This can happen, and it’s still going to happen?’ I have a lot of catching up to do. That feels exhausting in a different way.”

Check out Red’s new single and the “Rap Sh!t” season two trailer below.