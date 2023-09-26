Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  09.26.2023

Burna Boy is ready to head out on tour in support of his latest body of work. Today (Sept. 26), he announced the “I Told Them… Tour,” which kicks off in Los Angeles this November. The Nigerian star will continue on the 16-city trek through North America until coming to a close in Atlanta in March 2023.

Back in August, Burna Boy blessed the masses with his seventh studio LP, I Told Them…, which consists of 15 songs and additional features from GZA, 21 Savage, Dave, Seyi Vibez, RZA, J. Cole, and Byron Messia, the last of whom contributed with a remix of his January drop “Talibans.” The album landed comfortably on charts in several countries around the world, including the United States, Canada, Australia, Belgium, France, and the United Kingdom, where it debuted at No. 1. As expected, Burna also topped TurnTable‘s Official Top 50 Albums chart in Nigeria, where it’s remained for three consecutive weeks.

Just prior to I Told Them…‘s release, Burna explained the title’s meaning to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe:

“They say a lot of times that prophets are not really recognizing their own home and s**t. So this one is for the part of my own home and the people in my own home who didn’t believe or doubted it, or still doubt, or any type of thing,” he said. “And not just them, it’s like everyone that ever heard me speak in the past or when I’d first started… I basically predicted everything that’s happening now.”

Check out the full schedule for Burna’s “I Told Them… Tour” below.

“I Told Them… Tour” dates:

Nov. 3: Los Angeles, CA — BMO Stadium

Nov. 5: Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 7: Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Nov. 9: Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place

Nov. 12: Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Nov. 17: Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Nov. 18: Austin, TX — Moody Center

Feb. 18, 2024: Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

Feb. 21, 2024: Chicago, IL — Wintrust Arena

Feb. 22, 2024: Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena

Feb. 24, 2024: Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Feb. 28, 2024: Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Mar. 1, 2024: Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Mar. 2, 2024: Boston, MA — TD Garden

Mar. 7, 2024: Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Mar. 9, 2024: Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Revolt - New Episodes