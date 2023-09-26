Burna Boy is ready to head out on tour in support of his latest body of work. Today (Sept. 26), he announced the “I Told Them… Tour,” which kicks off in Los Angeles this November. The Nigerian star will continue on the 16-city trek through North America until coming to a close in Atlanta in March 2023.

Back in August, Burna Boy blessed the masses with his seventh studio LP, I Told Them…, which consists of 15 songs and additional features from GZA, 21 Savage, Dave, Seyi Vibez, RZA, J. Cole, and Byron Messia, the last of whom contributed with a remix of his January drop “Talibans.” The album landed comfortably on charts in several countries around the world, including the United States, Canada, Australia, Belgium, France, and the United Kingdom, where it debuted at No. 1. As expected, Burna also topped TurnTable‘s Official Top 50 Albums chart in Nigeria, where it’s remained for three consecutive weeks.