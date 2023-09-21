Hundreds of protesters have taken to the streets of many cities in Nigeria to demand justice for Afrobeats singer MohBad, who died last Tuesday, Sept. 12 in a Lagos hospital.

The sudden passing of the “KPK” hitmaker, also known as Imole, has raised suspicions surrounding the cause of his death, especially since his family buried him just one day after. “The circumstances surrounding his death are truly painful and we are open to provide any cooperation necessary to the authors to carry out any investigations,” a statement on his Instagram account read. “Right now, we are focused on making sure the legacy of MohBad lives on and he is remembered as he was in his final months; free, strong, and fighting for his future.”

The outrage across the world has been widely directed toward fellow Nigerian superstar Naira Marley, who is the founder of MohBad’s former label, Marlian Records. The 27-year-old was signed to Marley’s company for just two years and it ended with a public feud in 2022. According to BBC News, the label and its artists are known for their “rebellious” and “non-conformist” reputations. Throughout his departure, MohBad accused the company of sabotaging his shows and multiple intimidation attempts. He even filed a petition against a party promoter after his video shoot was raided by armed men back in June.