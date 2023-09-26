On Saturday (Sept. 23), the Congressional Black Caucus held their 2023 Phoenix Awards in Washington, D.C., which recognized those who have contributed greatly to Black communities across the globe. During the ceremony, President Joe Biden took to the podium to honor recipients LL Cool J and MC Lyte, both of whom were being acknowledged as two of hip hop’s greatest ambassadors.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the 46th president generated laughs from the audience by messing up the former’s rap moniker. There was also some controversy over using the word “boy” before quickly correcting himself. “Two of the greatest artist of our time, representing the groundbreaking legacy of hip hop in America. LL Jay Cool J. By the way, that boy, uh, that man’s got bigger biceps than my thighs. And MC Lyte. Both of you, thank you,” Biden stated.

Today (Sept. 26), MC Lyte shared a message to her fans in regard to the aforementioned achievement. She also defended the president over what she feels was nothing more than a regrettable error.

“In regard to the recent occurrence during the Congressional Black Caucus Phoenix Awards, while I do not condone any disrespect of any kind, especially to a Black man we all love and hold in high regard, I must say, I was actually there and I do not believe President Biden’s comments were mal-intended, he made a mistake. A mistake I’m sure he regrets,” the “Ruffneck” emcee said, before continuing, “One of my most fond memories is that of being in the presence of my elders when they make a mistake with a name, sometimes even my own. I pray that we will pay more attention to the historic importance of this moment than the errors that were made in it.”

MC Lyte further added, “What we should all spend time focusing on is this: For the first time in history, both the president and vice president of the United States, together, have acknowledged, embraced and publicly shown their love and appreciation for a monumental achievement in hip hop.”

You can read her full message here.