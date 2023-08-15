While collaborations have been a staple of hip hop music since its inception, there are some joint albums that get made but never see the light of day. This appears to be the case with a project featuring LL Cool J and 50 Cent that was apparently made but never released.

In an interview on “The Breakfast Club” radio show, LL Cool J revealed that he and 50 Cent worked on an album together, but the project was ultimately scrapped. While 50 Cent did write the chorus for LL Cool J’s 2002 hit “Paradise,” the two did not work together on the song.

In the interview, LL Cool J said, “I tried to do a more collaborative writing album. I did a whole album with 50 Cent. And we were writing together on this album. And when it was done, I listened to it. I’m like, ‘It sounds good. I like the music, it sounds cool, but it ain’t me.’ So, I ain’t put it out.”

He continued on to say, “It was nothing against 50, I love 50. I just wanted to try something different. Maybe we collaborate, write together … It didn’t work.” The name of the unreleased joint effort was not revealed in the interview. There is also no information available about the songs that might have been on the album.

Both LL Cool J and 50 Cent are titans in the world of hip hop and have been at the top of the game for years. Both have dropped chart-topping albums and numerous hits popular all over the world. It would be interesting to hear a collaborative offering from the two artists, who have very different styles. Maybe someday, the project will be released and everyone will get to hear how these iconic rappers mesh their styles.