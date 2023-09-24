Night one of the “Renaissance World Tour” stops in Houston, Texas, made it clear that Beyoncé had been saving one of her fans’ most-asked-about performances for her hometown. On Saturday (Sept. 23) night, the singer packed out the NRG Stadium for the first of two shows taking place this weekend.

Fans knew they were in for quite the treat when they were each handed LED wristbands upon entry — something that had not been done at previous shows. To their surprise, the visionary artist and her team managed to sync the concert’s lighting to every single wristband, creating a uniform glow of light throughout the arena for the two-and-a-half-hour spectacle.

Anticipation for a legendary night of showmanship grew as concertgoers noticed that the founding members of Destiny’s Child — LeToya Luckett, Kelly Rowland, and LaTavia Roberson — as well as DC3 member Michelle Williams could be seen in the pit area. But nothing could have prepared them for Queen Bey’s special guest of the night, Megan Thee Stallion.

The Houston Hottie appeared onstage in a coordinated camouflage outfit for the first-ever performance of her and the global icon’s 2020 hit, “Savage Remix.” The 28-year-old spit her verse as Beyoncé danced on top of a chrome tank. “You make me proud,” said the singer as they shared a heartfelt moment before Megan exited the stage.

Across social media, users were floored to see the Texas queens share the stage. “Megan got a No. 1 hit with Beyoncé, a Grammy with Beyoncé, and performed in a sold-out stadium with Beyoncé in [their] hometown. She won [for real],” read one fan’s comment. “Iconic Houston moment!” read another. Megan Thee Stallion was originally scheduled to perform at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival; however, on Sept. 10, the festival tweeted that a scheduling conflict nixed those plans. Fans now know for sure that it was because she could not miss her opportunity to join the “Renaissance.”

“Savage Remix” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2020. The following year, she won her first two Grammys alongside Beyoncé for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.