Megan Thee Stallion is helping Texas Southern University (TSU) graduates burn up their debt with the launch of the Flamin’ Hot Fund. The alumna recently partnered with the Frito-Lay brand for its Flamin’ Hot University campaign.

On Friday (Sept. 22), the Traumazine artist announced that proceeds from a merch line, which she helped to co-design with Melody Ehsani, will help establish the $150,000 fund. The streetwear line includes a stallion varsity jacket, a hot girl club sweater, a Flamin’ Hot tennis skirt, shorts, a jersey, and a necklace. The company has also committed a separate $100,000 contribution to the Pete and Thomas Foundation. Megan established the organization in 2022 to help the underserved communities in her hometown.

“I had an absolute blast bringing Flamin’ Hot University to life and tapping into my love for food and fashion,” said the Grammy Award winner in a statement. “But more than anything, I’m extremely proud that we were able to uplift TSU students, establish an impactful scholarship fund, support the Pete and Thomas Foundation, and promote the importance of education.”

The Houston Hottie was juggling her blossoming career when she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in health administration from TSU in December 2021. Megan previously shared that she stayed enrolled in college despite her hectic schedule to make the women in her family proud. The rapper lost her mother, Holly Thomas, to a cancer battle in 2019, and her grandmother passed shortly after.

“I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud… I want my big mama to be proud… My grandmother, that’s still alive, used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school. I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today,” she told People.

According to the Flamin’ Hot x TSU site, “Student loan debt threatens to extinguish the fire of talented graduates of HBCUs with an average debt load of $32,373 after graduation — 19% higher than peers at non-HBCUs.” Applications opened on Sept. 19, but qualifying Spring 2024 graduates have until Oct. 13 to submit a 60 to 90-second video explaining how eliminating some of their academic debt would change their lives for the better. Additional details can be found here.