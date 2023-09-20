Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B could be giving fans a joint EP and a tour to go with it soon.

During a recent interview with Complex to promote her new partnership with Flamin’ Hot, the “Sweetest Pie” hitmaker said that the pair “are making enough music” to make it happen. “I literally think that’s the route that we’re going,” she said when asked about the possibility of doing a joint project. “So I’ve done two songs for her. And now I feel like I’m in a space where I know exactly what songs I want her to do for me. So we’re really building a little EP already.”

Megan continued, “We’re gonna have enough music that we need to go on tour together. Me and [Cardi B] going out together will be so amazing. We are already so cool. And I feel like we got similar fans. So if she wanted to do a little EP, I would definitely be so down to do that, but we are making enough music to already have that.”

Earlier this month, Cardi released her new collaborative single with Megan called “Bongos” and it recently debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. As previously reported by REVOLT, the outlet published a feature of the Houston native, where she spoke about her experience working with Cardi. “It was so much fun! Every time me and Cardi link up, it ain’t nothing but laughs and a whole party,” Megan said. “She’s always open to whatever I’m saying or any suggestion, so I love that about her. She not scared to try nothing, and her ego ain’t big… So, I really love that about her work-wise… Friendship-wise, she’s just so real… She’s just so nice, and she’s really a kind person. That’s what I really like about her.”