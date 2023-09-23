Angelica Ross is leaving the entertainment industry to further her advocacy pursuits by securing a seat at the table with a government title. Her decision comes after she made headlines earlier this week when she unleashed receipts to back up claims that she was ghosted by “American Horror Story” creator Ryan Murphy.

“I’m fully walking away from Hollywood. But I’m always going to be who I am. You don’t have to be on TV to be a creative person [or] to live a creative life,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Friday (Sept. 22).

As previously reported by REVOLT, Ross posted screenshots of emails dating back to 2020 that were shared between her and Murphy. In said exchange were conversations about the possibility of the hit show having an all-Black cast for one season. In response, Ross pitched several leading women as potential great fits for the anthology series. In the end, she was left on read and alleged that being in limbo with “AHS” caused her to miss out on an opportunity with Marvel.