Photo: Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.23.2023

Angelica Ross is leaving the entertainment industry to further her advocacy pursuits by securing a seat at the table with a government title. Her decision comes after she made headlines earlier this week when she unleashed receipts to back up claims that she was ghosted by “American Horror Story” creator Ryan Murphy.

“I’m fully walking away from Hollywood. But I’m always going to be who I am. You don’t have to be on TV to be a creative person [or] to live a creative life,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Friday (Sept. 22).

As previously reported by REVOLT, Ross posted screenshots of emails dating back to 2020 that were shared between her and Murphy. In said exchange were conversations about the possibility of the hit show having an all-Black cast for one season. In response, Ross pitched several leading women as potential great fits for the anthology series. In the end, she was left on read and alleged that being in limbo with “AHS” caused her to miss out on an opportunity with Marvel.

In additional tweets, the on-screen talent exposed her castmate Emma Roberts for making an alleged snide and transphobic remark towards her while filming “American Horror Story: 1984.” The ladies have since spoken about the incident, and Roberts issued an apology. Speaking with THR, the “Pose” breakout star dished on other behind-the-scenes chaos, including a crew member’s racist T-shirts.

“One day it was, ‘BUILD THAT WALL.’ The next day, it was white praying hands in front of an American flag, and it said, ‘I DON’T KNEEL’ … This guy had a collection. I started speaking up about it,” she claimed. When she fired off a tweet about advocating against anti-Blackness and racism at work, she was told to delete the post, leaving her feeling silenced.

Those incidents and others not publicly addressed, in addition to feeling as though Murphy used her as a token Black trans actor, ultimately led Ross to pull the plug on her career. “It’s sort of a ‘fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me’ situation. I thought that Ryan Murphy was going to be my champion. I thought he understood,” she told the publication.

“I’m moving back to Georgia to prepare to run for office. I’ve been consulting with Renitta Shannon, a former Georgia state representative who also just recently ran for lieutenant governor. I go into candidate and campaign training next month,” continued Ross about her plans to pursue an unspecified position. The actress is also the founder of TransTech Social, an organization providing job training and professional support to the LGBTQ+ community.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Angelica Ross
Entertainment

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

2023 REVOLT WORLD: Moneybagg Yo, "Drink Champs," and more added to day 1's biggest moments

By Kiara Byrd
  /  09.23.2023

Netflix shares teaser for "Squid Game: The Challenge" series

By Jon Powell
  /  09.22.2023

Lizzo receives her flowers during Black Music Action Coalition's annual awards gala

By Jon Powell
  /  09.22.2023

Will Smith announces "Class of '88" hip hop podcast

By Jon Powell
  /  09.22.2023

Idris Elba delivers new music for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion

By Jon Powell
  /  09.21.2023

Jada Pinkett Smith lip syncs "Parents Just Don't Understand" with Tupac in fun throwback video

By REVOLT
  /  09.21.2023

Angus Cloud's cause of death revealed to be an accidental overdose

By Jon Powell
  /  09.21.2023

Check out the official 2023 REVOLT WORLD schedule

By REVOLT
  /  09.21.2023

Mo'Nique calls out CBS over "The Parkers" royalties: "Will you treat us fairly?"

By REVOLT
  /  09.20.2023

Kid Cudi impresses with new spooky, skeletal tattoo

By REVOLT
  /  09.20.2023

Angelica Ross claims Ryan Murphy ghosted her after accepting "American Horror Story" pitch featuring all-Black female cast

By REVOLT
  /  09.19.2023

Leslie Jones reveals Chris Rock needed counseling after Oscars slap

By REVOLT
  /  09.18.2023

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell's 'Good Burger 2' gets an official release date

By Jon Powell
  /  09.18.2023

Kirk Franklin meets biological father and reunites with estranged son in new documentary

By Jon Powell
  /  09.18.2023

9 ATLiens share the topics they want the REVOLT WORLD talent lineup to discuss

By Shanique Yates
  /  09.18.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

2023 REVOLT WORLD: Moneybagg Yo, "Drink Champs," and more added to day 1's biggest moments

By Kiara Byrd
  /  09.23.2023

Netflix shares teaser for "Squid Game: The Challenge" series

By Jon Powell
  /  09.22.2023

Lizzo receives her flowers during Black Music Action Coalition's annual awards gala

By Jon Powell
  /  09.22.2023

Will Smith announces "Class of '88" hip hop podcast

By Jon Powell
  /  09.22.2023

Idris Elba delivers new music for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion

By Jon Powell
  /  09.21.2023

Jada Pinkett Smith lip syncs "Parents Just Don't Understand" with Tupac in fun throwback video

By REVOLT
  /  09.21.2023

Angus Cloud's cause of death revealed to be an accidental overdose

By Jon Powell
  /  09.21.2023

Check out the official 2023 REVOLT WORLD schedule

By REVOLT
  /  09.21.2023

Mo'Nique calls out CBS over "The Parkers" royalties: "Will you treat us fairly?"

By REVOLT
  /  09.20.2023

Kid Cudi impresses with new spooky, skeletal tattoo

By REVOLT
  /  09.20.2023

Angelica Ross claims Ryan Murphy ghosted her after accepting "American Horror Story" pitch featuring all-Black female cast

By REVOLT
  /  09.19.2023

Leslie Jones reveals Chris Rock needed counseling after Oscars slap

By REVOLT
  /  09.18.2023

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell's 'Good Burger 2' gets an official release date

By Jon Powell
  /  09.18.2023

Kirk Franklin meets biological father and reunites with estranged son in new documentary

By Jon Powell
  /  09.18.2023

9 ATLiens share the topics they want the REVOLT WORLD talent lineup to discuss

By Shanique Yates
  /  09.18.2023
View More

Trending
Receipts

Quincy Brown and Romeo Miller bring a little brotherly love to the latest episode of “Receipts”

The acting duo exchanges comedic jabs en route to revealing Tyler Clark’s hidden talent.

By Kwasi Boadi
  /  09.12.2023
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

How Angela Yee found more to her life's purpose beyond the microphone

Check out six insightful gems that Angela Yee dropped on “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels.”

By Blair W. Milbourne
  /  09.13.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'

On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.

By REVOLT
  /  07.12.2023
Assets Over Liabilities

Jordyn Woods talks prioritizing authenticity, her brand & saying, "No" | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

On this episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” Jordyn Woods welcomes hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings to her headquarters to discuss expanding Woods by Jordyn, prioritizing authenticity throughout her brand promotions, not talking about money with friends, being patient, and saying, “No.” Watch here!

By REVOLT
  /  08.09.2023
On In 5

Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'

On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  07.11.2023
On In 5

BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'

For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!

By REVOLT
  /  08.08.2023
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'

On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  07.10.2023
Receipts

Quincy Brown vs. Romeo Miller | ‘Receipts’

On this episode of “Receipts,” Romeo Miller competes against host Quincy Brown to unveil shoppers’ hidden passions. Presented by Walmart.

By REVOLT
  /  09.12.2023
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

Angela Yee talks "The Breakfast Club," growing up in Brooklyn & interning for Wu-Tang Clan | ‘The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels’

On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels welcomes Angela Yee to discuss growing up in Brooklyn, interning for Wu-Tang Clan, “The Breakfast Club,” and curating her own show. Presented by LIFEWTR.

By REVOLT
  /  09.12.2023
Interest

Pride was the theme of the night at the inaugural Caribbean Music Awards

“This marks an important historic moment,” Wyclef Jean exclusively told REVOLT. “The Caribbean Music Awards created a bridge to unify all Caribbean artists and show the world that [we] are strong in numbers, as well as leaders of the culture.”

By Charlene Masona
  /  09.05.2023
Interest

Happy 50th birthday, hip hop! A letter celebrating and thanking you on your big day

Happy 50th anniversary, hip hop. You’re on a tier where no tears should ever fall. My hope is that the millions of us forever enriched by your glory of the past 50 years continue to endure and inspire in your name over the next 50. 

By Justin Hunte
  /  08.11.2023
REVOLT WORLD

7 Atlanta residents reveal what they’re most excited about for the first-ever REVOLT WORLD

“I love music and media and thoroughly enjoy observing panels,” one person said. “Also…I love to see our artists performing, so I’ll definitely be in attendance to see Babyface Ray perform!”

By Shanique Yates
  /  09.05.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Clarks Originals x MAYDE WORLDWIDE Wallabee “Pacific Blue”

LA native and designer Aleali May teams up with Clarks Originals for a new collaboration.

By Legendary Lade
  /  08.21.2023
Interviews

Jaylen Brown: Hip hop has been an essential part of my growth as an athlete

Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, REVOLT sat down with NBA star Jaylen Brown to discuss his career, the South’s impact on rap, the importance of Black media outlets and so much more. Read up!

By Aria Bell
  /  08.02.2023
Interviews

Yo-Yo is happy hip hop's trailblazers are being recognized & loves how fearless today's female lyricists are

Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Yo-Yo opened up about her outstanding career and the women who are holding down the fort today. “I think this generation is more fearless, they take less s**t, they say what they want, and they get it,” Yo-Yo stated in this exclusive interview. Read up!

By Aria Bell
  /  08.07.2023

Angela Yee On Marketing, Radio & Building Her Personal Brand | The Blackprint With Detavio Samuels

By Jordan Hall
  /  09.12.2023
Web3

Web3 | Willow Smith's groundbreaking honor as the first-ever RIAA NFT plaque recipient

This groundbreaking chapter in Willow Smith’s journey signifies innovation at the intersection of Web3 and the music industry. Read up!

By Ashley France
  /  09.01.2023
Interviews

Scotty ATL is achieving longevity with grillz by staying ahead of the curve

“I built my own lane… I’m just educating myself on a daily basis,” he told REVOLT in this exclusive interview for Black Business Month. Read up!

By Shanique Yates
  /  08.16.2023
Interviews

Doechii pays homage to hip hop icons and talks pushing the boundaries of music genres

Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Doechii sat with REVOLT for an exclusive interview and talked about her upcoming tour with Doja Cat, love for Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj, some of her favorite rap albums and much more. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  08.04.2023
Interviews

Flau'jae is winning on and off the court with zero plans of slowing down

“I still feel like I haven’t scratched the surface of my capabilities… I just want to be the best version of myself,” she acknowledged in this exclusive interview for REVOLT. Read up!

By Ahmad Davis
  /  08.22.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes