By Angel Saunders
  06.21.2023

Yesterday (June 20), Billy Porter had fans seeing double. The two-time Tony, Grammy, Emmy and NAACP Award winner attended his Madame Tussauds wax figure reveal in New York City. The celebration was held just days ahead of NYC Pride.

“She’s interactive, dahlings! When my manager Bill Butler told me that Madame Tussauds called, I screamed! Madame Tussauds is known all over the world. I am Black first and Queer second. Representation is really important for our kids and for our adults, too! And for folks to come in and to see this type of representation of themselves in the world? This is bigger than me,” Porter captioned an Instagram video upload of yesterday’s unveiling.

In the video, the “Pose” star raved over the result. “They have the lipstick right. They have the makeup right. Well, I did have them sculpt a little bit of cleavage,” Porter said of his low-cut turquoise look. The “American Horror Story” actor’s chic ensemble was a replica of his 2020 Grammys red carpet glam. “Baby, Billy is in a league [of] his own,” a fan wrote on a video of him shared by Entertainment Tonight from that evening. According to the outlet, the 53-year-old wore a custom Baja East jumpsuit by Scott Studenberg, and his head-turning hat was courtesy of Sarah Sokol Millinery.

Today (June 21), Porter continued to show appreciation for his perfectly chiseled sculpture. “I may have teared up in that photo with my mama! Madame Tussauds wax figure REALNESS. Thank you to all my friends and family who came out to be a part of this moment,” he captioned a series of social media snaps. To finish off the recap was a shot of what was served up at the bar. “Baby Was a Dancer” and “Black Mona Lisa” (both songs by the entertainer) were the specialty cocktails for the event.

