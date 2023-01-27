Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images  
By Angel Saunders
  /  01.27.2023

Since the ‘90s, Beyoncé has undeniably been a staple in pop culture history. Throughout the years, she has broken countless records, won numerous awards, toured the globe and starred in films. What better way to honor a true queen than with a brand-new wax figure?

Over 200 years ago, Marie Tussaud opened the first Madame Tussauds to show off her collection of unique artwork featuring notable public figures. Today (Jan. 27), the Berlin location unveiled its wax sculpture of Beyoncé. In a clip shared on YouTube by the world-renowned museum, fans were treated to the icon’s newest look. Dressed in a black and white long-sleeved minidress with matching boots, the “Drunk in Love” singer’s figurine immortalized one of her many infamous ensembles from her 2018 “On The Run II Tour” with husband JAY-Z. The Balmain outfit was part of the brand’s ​​Resort 2019 collection, and the songstress wore it while performing in Manchester.

This isn’t the 28-time Grammy winner’s first appearance at Madame Tussauds. Beyoncé has replicas in London, Hollywood, Delhi and more. In the past, there have been public outcries from fans claiming the sculptures were poorly done. This time, supporters seem genuinely pleased. “Now this is Beyoncé,” one tweet read. Another fan noted, “Oh, [they’re] getting better I see.” One added, “Okay, so wow. They definitely understood the assignment.” Compliments continue to pour in on social media with many recognizing her nostalgic concert moment right away.

Beyoncé is reportedly gearing up for another world tour. Last weekend, the entertainer hit the stage in Dubai for the grand opening of the luxury hotel Atlantis the Royal. She was allegedly paid $24 million for the one-night invitation-only show. It was her first concert in over four years, but in July 2022, she released her seventh studio album, Renaissance. While at the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala last year, two tickets to her tour were auctioned off for over $100,000; however, no dates have been announced.

See more reactions to Beyoncé’s wax figure below.

