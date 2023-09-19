On Monday (Sept. 18), 42-year-old Black transgender activist, actress and writer Angelica Ross posted details on her Twitter account about “American Horror Story” producer and co-creator Ryan Murphy reportedly ghosting her. Ross is best known for her work on the spooky anthology series and “Pose.”

Ross claimed that Murphy approached her on July 3, 2020 via email about actresses she might recommend for an “AHS” season starring Black women. In a posted email, Murphy purportedly wrote, “Remember your idea about a ‘Horror’ season starring Black women? Well, I’m doing it. Not sure of the story yet, but we will start a writers’ room in the fall. Along with you, who are the four women I should get? I think you, Keke Palmer, Gabby… not sure of the fourth?” Ross responded with several high-profile names, including “AHS” veteran Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Viola Davis and Lupita Nyong’o.

Alongside the screenshots, the actress tweeted, “After not hearing back. After sending flowers and no response, I sent one last email in February 2022 (it took about a year to film season 10 due to COVID) while still contractually in first position with the show. Mind you, Marvel had called twice now. I haven’t heard from him since. #SAGAFTRAStrike.”

She also stated in a later tweet: “One white director was MOPING on set saying he doesn’t think he’s coming back next season because there’s been a ‘change in direction.’ I just smiled knowing what it was, but trust, some folks weren’t thrilled [’cause] they knew I’d press for Black directors, writers… AS PER MY EMAIL.”

Ross further explained, “It’s not JUST that the idea changed. Things change all the time. It’s that I called business affairs for MONTHS trying to get clarity if they were picking up my contract option or if I was OK to tell Marvel that I was available for whatever they were calling me for. I had been auditioning for THREE YEARS for Marvel. It’s that I was HELD in first position the whole time.”

An insider reportedly told TheWrap that Murphy often considers ideas from different sources and then changes direction at the last minute without warning. Some people criticized Ross for posting about this matter two days before the Wednesday (Sept. 20) premiere of “American Horror Story: Delicate.” They wondered if she hoped her story might undermine viewership.

However, Ross was not fazed. “Will also tell you about the transphobic remarks my co-star said to my face, and the racism I complained about on set that they said was ‘free speech.’ We on strike, so you know I got time this week,” she added. See a few of the tweets below.