Today (Sept. 22), Netflix unveiled a teaser for an upcoming show that brings “Squid Game” to reality. Titled “Squid Game: The Challenge,” the series will see 456 contestants from around the globe taking part in a variety of challenges that are based on the wildly successful South Korean show. Keeping with the overall theme, a sole victor will take home a $4.56 million cash prize.

“Though the reality version of ‘Squid Game‘ isn’t a matter of life or death, there’s still a lot on the line,” the official synopsis read. “Four hundred and fifty-six players will compete to win $4.56 million, the largest cash prize in reality television history. Through a series of games, each player will be pushed to their limits and forced to ask themselves just how far they’ll go to win, with opportunistic alliances, cutthroat strategies, and timely betrayals to follow.”