Today (Sept. 22), Netflix unveiled a teaser for an upcoming show that brings “Squid Game” to reality. Titled “Squid Game: The Challenge,” the series will see 456 contestants from around the globe taking part in a variety of challenges that are based on the wildly successful South Korean show. Keeping with the overall theme, a sole victor will take home a $4.56 million cash prize.
“Though the reality version of ‘Squid Game‘ isn’t a matter of life or death, there’s still a lot on the line,” the official synopsis read. “Four hundred and fifty-six players will compete to win $4.56 million, the largest cash prize in reality television history. Through a series of games, each player will be pushed to their limits and forced to ask themselves just how far they’ll go to win, with opportunistic alliances, cutthroat strategies, and timely betrayals to follow.”
During its production, “Squid Game: The Challenge” was mired in some controversy after certain players needed medical attention. According to Variety, participants began collapsing on set from a combination of brutally cold weather and fatigue. “Contestants — who weren’t paid to participate in the series — say they were told the actual game would take roughly two hours to play and shoot, but instead that turned into an almost seven-hour ordeal for some contenders. All of this was carried out in an unforgiving U.K. cold snap that saw temperatures drop to zero degrees Celsius in Bedford on the day of filming,” the outlet reported back in February.
The original “Squid Game” landed on Netflix back in 2021 and quickly became viral via endless memes and jokes on social media. The survival drama became the most-watched on the streaming platform in a whopping 94 countries, which included 142 million member households and 1.65 billion viewing hours within the first four weeks of its premiere.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Will Smith announces "Class of '88" hip hop podcast
Check out the official 2023 REVOLT WORLD schedule
Kid Cudi impresses with new spooky, skeletal tattoo
Trending
Quincy Brown and Romeo Miller bring a little brotherly love to the latest episode of “Receipts”
The acting duo exchanges comedic jabs en route to revealing Tyler Clark’s hidden talent.
How Angela Yee found more to her life's purpose beyond the microphone
Check out six insightful gems that Angela Yee dropped on “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels.”
Quincy Brown vs. Romeo Miller | ‘Receipts’
On this episode of “Receipts,” Romeo Miller competes against host Quincy Brown to unveil shoppers’ hidden passions. Presented by Walmart.
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
Jordyn Woods talks prioritizing authenticity, her brand & saying, "No" | 'Assets Over Liabilities'
On this episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” Jordyn Woods welcomes hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings to her headquarters to discuss expanding Woods by Jordyn, prioritizing authenticity throughout her brand promotions, not talking about money with friends, being patient, and saying, “No.” Watch here!
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
Angela Yee talks "The Breakfast Club," growing up in Brooklyn & interning for Wu-Tang Clan | ‘The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels’
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels welcomes Angela Yee to discuss growing up in Brooklyn, interning for Wu-Tang Clan, “The Breakfast Club,” and curating her own show. Presented by LIFEWTR.
7 Atlanta residents reveal what they’re most excited about for the first-ever REVOLT WORLD
“I love music and media and thoroughly enjoy observing panels,” one person said. “Also…I love to see our artists performing, so I’ll definitely be in attendance to see Babyface Ray perform!”
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Clarks Originals x MAYDE WORLDWIDE Wallabee “Pacific Blue”
LA native and designer Aleali May teams up with Clarks Originals for a new collaboration.
Pride was the theme of the night at the inaugural Caribbean Music Awards
“This marks an important historic moment,” Wyclef Jean exclusively told REVOLT. “The Caribbean Music Awards created a bridge to unify all Caribbean artists and show the world that [we] are strong in numbers, as well as leaders of the culture.”
Happy 50th birthday, hip hop! A letter celebrating and thanking you on your big day
Happy 50th anniversary, hip hop. You’re on a tier where no tears should ever fall. My hope is that the millions of us forever enriched by your glory of the past 50 years continue to endure and inspire in your name over the next 50.
Web3 | Willow Smith's groundbreaking honor as the first-ever RIAA NFT plaque recipient
This groundbreaking chapter in Willow Smith’s journey signifies innovation at the intersection of Web3 and the music industry. Read up!
Jaylen Brown: Hip hop has been an essential part of my growth as an athlete
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, REVOLT sat down with NBA star Jaylen Brown to discuss his career, the South’s impact on rap, the importance of Black media outlets and so much more. Read up!
Scotty ATL is achieving longevity with grillz by staying ahead of the curve
“I built my own lane… I’m just educating myself on a daily basis,” he told REVOLT in this exclusive interview for Black Business Month. Read up!
Flau'jae is winning on and off the court with zero plans of slowing down
“I still feel like I haven’t scratched the surface of my capabilities… I just want to be the best version of myself,” she acknowledged in this exclusive interview for REVOLT. Read up!
Breakdancing, an oft-ignored pillar of hip hop, is taking its rightful place in the spotlight
In celebration of hip hop’s 50th birthday, we discuss the history of breaking, the art form serving as a voice for the marginalized and it being added to the 2024 Olympics. Read up!
Doechii pays homage to hip hop icons and talks pushing the boundaries of music genres
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Doechii sat with REVOLT for an exclusive interview and talked about her upcoming tour with Doja Cat, love for Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj, some of her favorite rap albums and much more. Read up!