Last Saturday (Sept. 9), Deion Sanders led the Colorado Buffaloes to their second straight victory against Nebraska in front of more than 53,000 attendees at Folsom Field. According to Yahoo! Sports, FOX’s “Big Noon Saturday” broadcast of the college matchup drew in 8.73 million viewers, making it the most-watched regular season Pac-12 game and the 10th most-watched regular season college football game ever for the network.

On Wednesday (Sept. 14), the head coach’s son, Deion Sanders Jr., published a behind the scenes video that saw Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267 paying a visit to the University of Colorado campus. While there, the “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” hosts checked out the well-equipped food hall, roamed the halls with team staff, and kicked it with Prime in his sprawling office. During a lengthy conversation, the former NFL star revealed to the podcasting duo just how much money the aforementioned home opener apparently generated for the city of Boulder. “They say the city made $18 million last weekend,” Deion said. “That’s what’s really important. The city love when you win because everybody around here wins,” Gillie explained in response to the news.