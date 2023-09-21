On Tuesday (Sept. 19), the Society of European Stage Authors and Composers (SESAC) held their annual awards ceremony, which saw the likes of Jimmy Napes, Bryan-Michael Cox, Burna Boy, Dez Wright, and Malibu Babie being acknowledged for their many accomplishments behind the scenes.

“We are honored to celebrate our songwriters and publishers across multiple genres,” said the organization’s Performing Rights Chief Creative Officer Sam Kling in a statement. “SESAC is proud of its affiliates who continue to write chart-topping hits, and we enjoy every opportunity we get to celebrate their achievements.”

One of the biggest winners of the night was Jack Harlow, who scored two SESAC Performance Awards for “Nail Tech” and the Drake-assisted “Churchill Downs.” He was also given Song of the Year honors for the chart-topping “First Class” and Songwriter of the Year, the latter of which was given to the Louisville star for the third consecutive time.