Last week, it was reported that Desiigner must register as a sex offender after being sentenced for indecent exposure during a flight, but his lawyer revealed that those claims were false.
The “Panda” hitmaker, whose real name is Sidney Royel Selby III, was sentenced to 120 hours of community service, fined $5,000 and will remain on probation for two years after he pleaded guilty for masturbating in the presence of flight attendants during a trip from Tokyo to Minneapolis back in April. He is also prohibited from owning or possessing firearms and must participate in psychiatric evaluation and drug testing.
“Regarding the issue of Mr. Selby registering as a sex offender, many news outlets have incorrectly stated that he is required to register as an absolute condition of his probation. They are wrong,” Ryan Garry told PEOPLE. “Since this was a federal misdemeanor, the sentencing judgement states that if the state of California or some other government entity requires that Mr. Selby must register as a sex offender, then he must.”
The attorney continued, “However, the parties in this case have come to the legal conclusion, after significant research and consultation with lawyers in California, that this misdemeanor conviction is not one that will cause Mr. Selby to have to register as a sex offender. If some government agency in California disagrees with our analysis, then we will address the matter at that point in time.”
As previously reported by REVOLT, shortly after the incident, Desiigner took to Instagram to explain what happened. He also revealed that he’d been battling mental health issues. “For the past few months, I have not been okay, and I have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “While overseas for a concert I performed at, I had to be admitted into a hospital. I was not thinking clearly.”
The 26-year-old continued, “They gave me meds and I had to hop on a plane home. I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the States and am admitting myself in a facility to help me. I will be canceling all of my shows and any obligations until further notice. Mental health is real guys, please pray for me. If you’re not feeling like yourself, please get help.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Listen to Rod Wave's new album 'Nostalgia'
Fat Joe returning as host of BET Hip Hop Awards
Nas and Hit-Boy deliver 'Magic 3' album
Drake and SZA team up for "Slime You Out" single
Diddy honored with the key to New York City
Trending
Quincy Brown and Romeo Miller bring a little brotherly love to the latest episode of “Receipts”
The acting duo exchanges comedic jabs en route to revealing Tyler Clark’s hidden talent.
Quincy Brown and Kendall Kyndall face off in a new episode of “Receipts”
REVOLT and Walmart returned with a new episode of “Receipts,” a show that celebrates limitless potential by putting everyday shoppers with extraordinary talent in the spotlight.
How Angela Yee found more to her life's purpose beyond the microphone
Check out six insightful gems that Angela Yee dropped on “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels.”
Angela Yee talks "The Breakfast Club," growing up in Brooklyn & interning for Wu-Tang Clan | ‘The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels’
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels welcomes Angela Yee to discuss growing up in Brooklyn, interning for Wu-Tang Clan, “The Breakfast Club,” and curating her own show. Presented by LIFEWTR.
Quincy Brown vs. Romeo Miller | ‘Receipts’
On this episode of “Receipts,” Romeo Miller competes against host Quincy Brown to unveil shoppers’ hidden passions. Presented by Walmart.
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
Jordyn Woods talks prioritizing authenticity, her brand & saying, "No" | 'Assets Over Liabilities'
On this episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” Jordyn Woods welcomes hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings to her headquarters to discuss expanding Woods by Jordyn, prioritizing authenticity throughout her brand promotions, not talking about money with friends, being patient, and saying, “No.” Watch here!
7 Atlanta residents reveal what they’re most excited about for the first-ever REVOLT WORLD
“I love music and media and thoroughly enjoy observing panels,” one person said. “Also…I love to see our artists performing, so I’ll definitely be in attendance to see Babyface Ray perform!”
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Clarks Originals x MAYDE WORLDWIDE Wallabee “Pacific Blue”
LA native and designer Aleali May teams up with Clarks Originals for a new collaboration.
Scotty ATL is achieving longevity with grillz by staying ahead of the curve
“I built my own lane… I’m just educating myself on a daily basis,” he told REVOLT in this exclusive interview for Black Business Month. Read up!
Doechii pays homage to hip hop icons and talks pushing the boundaries of music genres
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Doechii sat with REVOLT for an exclusive interview and talked about her upcoming tour with Doja Cat, love for Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj, some of her favorite rap albums and much more. Read up!
Happy 50th birthday, hip hop! A letter celebrating and thanking you on your big day
Happy 50th anniversary, hip hop. You’re on a tier where no tears should ever fall. My hope is that the millions of us forever enriched by your glory of the past 50 years continue to endure and inspire in your name over the next 50.
Web3 | Willow Smith's groundbreaking honor as the first-ever RIAA NFT plaque recipient
This groundbreaking chapter in Willow Smith’s journey signifies innovation at the intersection of Web3 and the music industry. Read up!
Halftime Report | How Rucker Park culture transformed the legacies of hip hop and basketball
The late Greg Marius played matchmaker between basketball and hip hop, and the marriage is still going strong. In honor of hip hop’s 50th birthday, read our latest “Halftime Report” below.
Web3 | Ice Cube's BIG3 league is centering innovative ownership opportunities within sports
“Ownership holds a lot of weight. It’s about reaping the rewards of your hard work, having a say in how things roll,” Ice Cube tells REVOLT in this “Web3” exclusive about giving fans a piece of the BIG3 pie.
Pride was the theme of the night at the inaugural Caribbean Music Awards
“This marks an important historic moment,” Wyclef Jean exclusively told REVOLT. “The Caribbean Music Awards created a bridge to unify all Caribbean artists and show the world that [we] are strong in numbers, as well as leaders of the culture.”