On Wednesday (Sept. 13), Drake and SZA hopped on Instagram to tease a new collaboration. While a title or release date is yet to be revealed, fans were able to check out what is presumed to be the song’s official artwork — an image of Halle Berry being slimed during the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

A couple of hours prior to that reveal, a video surfaced on the OVO captain’s social media promoting the NOCTA Glide, a new shoe from his partnership with Nike. Most notable was the music heard throughout the ad, which the post’s description said was another cut from Drake that features rapidly rising star Yeat.

Both teasers came in the days leading up to FOR ALL THE DOGS, the long-awaited follow-up to 2022’s Honestly, Nevermind. As previously reported by REVOLT, Drake’s newest solo offering is set to be released Sept. 22. On Monday (Sept. 11), the Toronto veteran stated that a single from his eighth studio album would soon arrive before the LP dropped. “I’m even going to say something tonight in Austin, Texas I haven’t said yet. I know y’all excited to hear the album. I know it’s like two weeks out. I’ma drop a song for y’all this week,” he stated during an “It’s All A Blur Tour” stop at the University of Texas’ Moody Center.

In addition to Honestly, Nevermind, 2022 spawned the well-received Her Loss, Drake’s joint offering with frequent collaborator 21 Savage. That project, which boasted contributions from the likes of Travis Scott, Birdman, Young Nudy, Tay Keith, Lil Yachty, and “Big Facts” host Big Bank, landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 404,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week. In addition, all of the 16 songs on Her Loss debuted on the Billboard Hot 100. Check out Drake’s cryptic posts below.