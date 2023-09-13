Cardi B shared advice with Chrisean Rock as she ventures off into motherhood for the first time.

On Monday (Sept. 11), TMZ caught up with the mom of two and asked if she had any words for the Baltimore rapper regarding her new journey. “What I would advise is that whenever you start feeling like emotional — you might not think it’s postpartum, but it’s postpartum,” Cardi told the media outlet. “So when that happens, go outside, take a breather, go drink some coffee, go eat some lunch on your own. When you’re a new mom, the new schedule overwhelms you. Just do something that calms you down.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Rock welcomed her first child with Blueface during an Instagram Live session earlier in the month. Shortly after the delivery, the 23-year-old revealed that she named her newborn after herself. “Let’s welcome my baby boy, Chrisean Malone, named after his mommy,” the “Vibe” hitmaker announced on the social media platform. The livestream comments included well-wishes from many, including Nicki Minaj. “Welcome to the baby boy club,” the New York rapper wrote.

“Oh, shout out to Nicki for shouting me out for having a baby boy! Oh, you’re talking about the boy’s club? OK. So when we going on a little, what they call, playdate, Nicki? Put me in the studio, Nicki… Nicki really shouted my little baby out,” Rock said on the IG Live.

In other related news, Cardi just released her new single “Bongos” feat. Megan Thee Stallion. This marked the duo’s second track together since their 2020 hit single “WAP,” which became the first female rap collaboration to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Their latest offering also marked the Houston rapper’s return to music after the Tory Lanez shooting trial. The pair took the stage last night (Sept. 12) at the Video Music Awards to perform “Bongos” for the first time.