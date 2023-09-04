Chrisean Rock gave birth to her first child with Blueface on Sunday (Sept. 3). The Baltimore rapper stayed true to her brand during the delivery by welcoming her son during an Instagram Live session.

Shortly after giving birth, she revealed she named her newborn after herself. “Let’s welcome my baby boy Chrisean Malone, named after his mommy,” Rock announced on the social media platform. The livestream comments included well-wishes from many, including Nicki Minaj. “Welcome to the baby boy club,” the “Last Time I Saw You” rapper wrote.

“Oh, shout out to Nicki for shouting me out for having a baby boy! Oh, you’re talking about the boy’s club? OK. So when we going on a little, what they call, playdate, Nicki? Put me in the studio, Nicki… Nicki really shouted my little baby out,” the “Vibe” hitmaker said on IG Live.

Although the pair are reportedly no longer together, while speaking on her relationship with Blueface during an interview with REVOLT for “The Jason Lee Show” back in January, Rock admitted that the “Thotiana” rapper “feels like the home that I pictured in my head that I never had before.” She added, “God will send people throughout my life; he has just been my destination.”

Their relationship dates back to 2020 when Rock starred on Blueface’s OnlyFans reality show, “Blue Girl’s Club.” Since then, they’ve made headlines regarding several public incidents from their reality show, “Crazy in Love.” “For me, I know when I do fight [Blueface], I be immature for real. It be on some immature s**t. Like, if you worry about the s**t that’s on the surface… s**t that don’t even matter… If you getting money, it don’t even matter — everything gon’ change. It’s just, you got to be OK with the process,” the 23-year-old told the host. “You can’t panic and play [inaudible]. Me? I will drink, go Live, go crazy, and slap him real quick here and there. Other than that, we on to something.”

Congratulations to the two on their new bundle of joy.