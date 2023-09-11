On Sunday (Sept. 10), AllHipHop published a new interview with Timbaland. The outlet asked the legendary beatsmith about Verzuz, which he created alongside Swizz Beatz as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic back in 2020.

“Verzuz is still a baby,” he said. “It was something that was built in the pandemic that’s now a household name… Now we back open. To make it have the longevity that we need it to have, we have to reorganize the ship. We have to know how are we scaling up. We have to do things [that are] not how people [are] used to us doing things.”

He continued, “With everything going on in the world, we have to convert back, and really make this a real serious business model and a real serious thing because I feel like Verzuz changes people’s lives. What me and Swizz have created, we have changed the lives of a lot of things and built up catalogs, so we have to really structure who we are and when we come back, what we stand for.”