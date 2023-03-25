Fans may need to finally let go of any hopes that a Verzuz battle between 50 Cent and Lil Wayne — and probably anyone else — will ever take place. Even the platform’s co-founder Swizz Beatz does not see the Massacre emcee and Wayne facing off over their chart-topping records.

“Me personally, I wouldn’t even do 50 vs. Wayne. They’re two different dynamics and two different artists,” said the megaproducer while at a screening event in Los Angeles for the last episode of the “Godfather of Harlem.” Although, unlike 50, Swizzy is not against seeing the G-Unit and Young Money head honchos duke it out with other artists.

“I would do a different Verzuz for both of them, but we’ll see, as we have a lot of things lined up for Verzuz,” added the nine-time Grammy nominee. “Hopefully, they are involved,” he teased about the impending return of the popular concert/battle event. “While I can’t give up who I would choose to go against them, just wait and see,” added Swizz.

In the past, 50 has shunned participating in the battle royale of hits. “That was something that happened during the pandemic when we was stuck in the house,” he said in 2021. “Now that we back outside, there’s other things to do. We supposed to be creating new history, not being back there.” But despite his lack of interest, that has not stopped fans or rappers like T.I. from trying to provoke the “Power” mastermind into reconsidering his position.

Last month, the Ruff Ryders producer clued REVOLT into what he and Timbaland have in the works for Verzuz. “We’ve been changing the infrastructure because when we started, it happened in the garage and then moved to a significant platform. Now, we changed the whole way we’re moving but not entirely, so people won’t feel like it’s not the same. We have a fantastic lineup with people they wanted to see and even battles they think wouldn’t happen,” he said. The first musical matchup has yet to be released, so fans will have to keep guessing who is up next.