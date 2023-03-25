Photo: Timothy Norris / Stringer via Getty Images, Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images, and Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023

Fans may need to finally let go of any hopes that a Verzuz battle between 50 Cent and Lil Wayne — and probably anyone else — will ever take place. Even the platform’s co-founder Swizz Beatz does not see the Massacre emcee and Wayne facing off over their chart-topping records.

“Me personally, I wouldn’t even do 50 vs. Wayne. They’re two different dynamics and two different artists,” said the megaproducer while at a screening event in Los Angeles for the last episode of the “Godfather of Harlem.” Although, unlike 50, Swizzy is not against seeing the G-Unit and Young Money head honchos duke it out with other artists.

“I would do a different Verzuz for both of them, but we’ll see, as we have a lot of things lined up for Verzuz,” added the nine-time Grammy nominee. “Hopefully, they are involved,” he teased about the impending return of the popular concert/battle event. “While I can’t give up who I would choose to go against them, just wait and see,” added Swizz.

In the past, 50 has shunned participating in the battle royale of hits. “That was something that happened during the pandemic when we was stuck in the house,” he said in 2021. “Now that we back outside, there’s other things to do. We supposed to be creating new history, not being back there.” But despite his lack of interest, that has not stopped fans or rappers like T.I. from trying to provoke the “Power” mastermind into reconsidering his position.

Last month, the Ruff Ryders producer clued REVOLT into what he and Timbaland have in the works for Verzuz. “We’ve been changing the infrastructure because when we started, it happened in the garage and then moved to a significant platform. Now, we changed the whole way we’re moving but not entirely, so people won’t feel like it’s not the same. We have a fantastic lineup with people they wanted to see and even battles they think wouldn’t happen,” he said. The first musical matchup has yet to be released, so fans will have to keep guessing who is up next.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Chlöe Bailey isn't tripping off fan reactions to her "Swarm" sex scene: "It's about art"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023

Joe Budden doubles down on calling Michael B. Jordan corny but denies there's beef

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.25.2023

JAY-Z's net worth has soared to $2.5 billion according to new 'Forbes' report

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Lola Brooke taps Latto and Yung Miami for new "Don't Play With It (Remix)"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Halle Bailey becomes Disney Dreamers ambassador ahead of 'Little Mermaid' release

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Netflix debuts official trailer for Mo'Nique's forthcoming comedy special

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Saweetie joins Baby Tate for new "Hey Mickey (Remix)"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Studio Sessions | Derek Anderson says Don Toliver has albums worth of amazing songs ready

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.24.2023

Mary J. Blige brings her music to life in first look at 'Real Love' and 'Strength of a Woman' flicks

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

REVOLT Premiere: BIA joins forces with Timbaland for new "I'M THAT B**CH" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Saucy Santana says to dial "1-800-Bad-Bxtch" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

6LACK returns with third LP 'Since I Have a Lover'

By DJ First Class
  /  03.24.2023

Hit-Boy unleashes new 'Surf or Drown' album

By DJ First Class
  /  03.24.2023

NLE Choppa taps Lil Wayne for new "Ain't Gonna Answer" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

Missy Elliott joins FLO for new "Fly Girl" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
50 Cent
Entertainment
Lil Wayne
Rap
Swizz Beatz
Verzuz
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Chlöe Bailey isn't tripping off fan reactions to her "Swarm" sex scene: "It's about art"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023

Joe Budden doubles down on calling Michael B. Jordan corny but denies there's beef

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.25.2023

JAY-Z's net worth has soared to $2.5 billion according to new 'Forbes' report

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Lola Brooke taps Latto and Yung Miami for new "Don't Play With It (Remix)"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Halle Bailey becomes Disney Dreamers ambassador ahead of 'Little Mermaid' release

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Netflix debuts official trailer for Mo'Nique's forthcoming comedy special

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Saweetie joins Baby Tate for new "Hey Mickey (Remix)"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Studio Sessions | Derek Anderson says Don Toliver has albums worth of amazing songs ready

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.24.2023

Mary J. Blige brings her music to life in first look at 'Real Love' and 'Strength of a Woman' flicks

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

REVOLT Premiere: BIA joins forces with Timbaland for new "I'M THAT B**CH" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Saucy Santana says to dial "1-800-Bad-Bxtch" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

6LACK returns with third LP 'Since I Have a Lover'

By DJ First Class
  /  03.24.2023

Hit-Boy unleashes new 'Surf or Drown' album

By DJ First Class
  /  03.24.2023

NLE Choppa taps Lil Wayne for new "Ain't Gonna Answer" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

Missy Elliott joins FLO for new "Fly Girl" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

Lowering the cost of higher education | 'Maconomics'

“Maconomics” host Ross Mac checks in with a Jackson State University Cricket Wireless campus ambassador ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.20.2023
View More