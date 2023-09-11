Asake just made history, again. On Friday (Sept. 8), the Nigerian singer became the first African artist to headline and sell out a show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The “Work Of Art Tour” stop, produced by Duke Concept, was Asake’s very first arena show in North America. The concertgoers at the 19,000-capacity venue were treated to a dramatic entrance, as he appeared from of a huge silver ball with motorcycle gear on, singing “Organise.” Throughout the night, he performed other hits like “Joha,” “Sungba,” “Bandana,” “Lonely At The Top,” “Mogbe,” “Basquiat,” and “Amapiano,” just to name a few.

Central Cee, Fireboy DML, and Broda Shaggi were amongst the many celebrities who came out to support the Afrobeats star. Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif, Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck, BILS, and DJ Prince were also amongst the many opening acts. This historic event was in support of Asake’s second studio album, Work Of Art, which was released on June 16. The project features 14 tracks with a sole guest appearance from Olamide.