On Wednesday (Aug. 30), Beyoncé took the stage at Levi’s Stadium as a performer and Santa Clara’s honorary mayor.

The Santa Clara City Council named the Grammy award-winning superstar the honorary mayor a day prior. As a result, Bey was also presented with the key to the city.

Santa Clara spokesperson Michelle Templeton addressed the decision with The Mercury News, stating that the city was excited about Bey’s show at Levi’s Stadium. She also stated that Bey’s concerts bring a great deal of energy and excitement.

The queen shared her happiness and gratitude with those in attendance, which can be seen in a fan’s TikTok video. “I’m so happy to be on this stage. Y’all’s faces are so beautiful. You know today is special because today, I am the mayor.”

As the crowd cheered, she continued with her speech. “This is my gratitude tour. I don’t take any of this for granted. I know after 25 years I’m still able to do what I love because of your loyalty, because of your prayers. I’m so grateful for y’all.”

Bee also shared a picture of herself with the key to the city on her Instagram. Next to the singer was a sign that read, “Say Hey Mayor Carter.”

According to Billboard Boxscore‘s reported figures, “The Renaissance World Tour” earned $127.6 million between July 8 and July 30. This is the most significant one-month sum by any artist since the mid-1980s.

Bey’s five-day run at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London earned $42.2 million, making it the highest-grossing show by any woman, not just Black and American artists.

There is still another month left of “The Renaissance World Tour,” with the final show taking place on Sunday, Oct. 1 at the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.