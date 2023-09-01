On Thursday (Aug. 31), a judge in Clay County, Missouri ruled that Andrew Lester will have to stand trial for shooting Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager who rang his doorbell by accident. Taking to the stand to deliver his testimony, the now-17-year-old Yarl revealed the harrowing moments after approaching the 84-year-old’s residence at Northeast 115th Street, a slight difference from the intended location of Northeast 115th Terrace. After the door cracked open, Yarl realized that he was staring down the barrel of a gun. “He holds it up and says, ‘Don’t ever come here again,'” the victim explained in court.

While Lester did not deny firing his weapon, his attorney called the entire situation a “mutual mistake.” “A terrible event occurred,” attorney Steven Salmon said, as reported by FOX 4 News. “It’s not a criminal event, however… He had a split second to make a decision. [He] didn’t need to wait to be attacked by a stranger in the dark.” In addition, Lester’s legal representative invoked Missouri‘s “castle doctrine,” a self-defense statute that allows a person to “use physical force upon another person when and to the extent he or she reasonably believes such force to be necessary to defend himself or herself.”