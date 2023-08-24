Four months ago, Ralph Yarl was shot in the head and the hand after ringing the doorbell at the wrong house while trying to pick up his brothers. Now, the teenager is starting his senior year of high school a week before the trial for the man who shot him is set to begin, Fox 5 Atlanta reports.

The man arrested, Andrew Lester, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31. Yarl and his family will have the opportunity to face his assailant at the hearing. The 84-year-old homeowner has entered a plea of not guilty to the charges.

In the incident, which happened April 13, Lester shot through his front door as Yarl rang the doorbell. Lester, who is white, later told authorities that he was “scared to death” he was going to be robbed by the Black person standing outside.

As the new high school senior continues to heal from the traumatic brain injury suffered in the incident, he has received a lot of support from the across the country. A GoFundMe drive set up by a group of U.S. and Canadian musicians raised enough to gift the budding musician a new professional model bass clarinet. Donations have also poured into a GoFundMe set up on the family’s behalf.

Yarl was able to complete an engineering internship this summer and is planning college trips with his family for the fall. He hopes to study engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology, the University of Michigan, Texas A&M University, or Purdue University. The first day of his senior year was Tuesday (Aug.23).

The case renewed national debates on gun policies and race relations in America. President Joe Biden extended an invitation to the White House to Yarl and his family shortly after the shooting. A date for the upcoming trip has not yet been set.