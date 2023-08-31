Well-known TikToker Pinkydoll found herself in conflict with fans after her Streamy Awards appearance on Sunday (Aug. 27). Viewers claimed the content creator’s skin was darker on the show than in her live streams.

Accusations that the streamer was artificially lightening her skin soon followed. Fans felt her reasoning may have been to bait others into thinking she was not Black and boost her online presence.

During an interview with TMZ at LAX, Pinkydoll addressed the rumors. “Well, you know, when I go to the sun, I can get a lil’ darker, but you know, it’s life. What can I do? And I love to be a Black woman, f**k you mean?” she said.

However, the viral sensation inadvertently fueled the rumors in the same interview when she admitted that she uses various lighting techniques to appear “more Japanese” in her videos.

The Canadian content creator is known for repeating funny phrases and imitating video game NPCs. Her routine has increased her popularity on TikTok, resulting in some fans sending her money and digital gifts.

Vic Mensa added his thoughts to the debate during an interview with TMZ on Wednesday (Aug. 30). He went into the systemic roots of colorism.

“I think it’s a deeper issue than a person. The aspiration to a European beauty standard influences people to think that they have to be of a lighter complexion to be viewed as beautiful, to view themselves as beautiful,” the rapper stated.

Mensa also stated that Black people and people of color throughout the world need to learn to love themselves and their natural beauty. But, he’s not going to berate anyone lightening their skin because the trend does not start or end with Pinkydoll.

In recent news from the rapper, he also shared the trailer and cover art for his upcoming LP, Victor, which is set to be released on Sept. 15.