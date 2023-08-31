Jennifer Harris, the manager who was on duty at the time, gave CBS 58 her account of the chaotic incident. “It was a lot, I was worried for the baby first off, the baby and the gentleman, that was my first concern,” she said, also noting that pepper spray was deployed in the midst of the fracas. “One employee was trying to get the cops to stop punching him, he was like, ‘Hey, hey, stop, he’s on the ground, stop,’ and they pushed him, pushed my employee, and said, ‘One more word out of you and you’re arrested.'”

Harris also revealed that she’d since been fired by the restaurant chain after footage of what took place reached social media. “They told me they can’t trust me and that I didn’t just ruin this Applebee’s name, I ruined all the Applebee’s in Wisconsin’s name by letting these videos get out,” she stated. “I’m not the one who recorded the videos nor let them out on the internet, so I don’t understand. My employees are trying to get the right story out, so how did we ruin the name of Applebee’s?”