A warrant has been issued for Randy Ewing, the man suspected of killing Blac Youngsta’s brother, Tomanuel Benson. The death took place at a South Memphis gas station on Friday, Aug. 18, and the warrant was issued on Monday, Aug. 28.

Benson was discovered unconscious near a Valero B.P. gas station by police. The rapper’s younger brother was rushed to Regional One Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Ewing is wanted for second-degree murder as well as two counts of attempted second-degree murder. A previous mugshot has been released in an attempt to locate the suspect.

Youngsta spoke out on his brother’s death on Instagram on Aug. 20, while vowing to get justice for his passing.

“I Love U My Baby Brother Rest Up. I’m Gone Make The World Pay. I Swear To God. Nobody Safe. Standing Over Everybody. Everybody. 4LIFE.”

The rapper added that he was ready for whatever comes with his comments. He urged others not to feel sorry for him because he wasn’t going to feel sorry for anyone.

“Gone Make Sure They Feel Me. I Promise. Life Will Never Be The Same,” Youngsta stated in his closing comment.

Benson was fatally shot by a drive-by, according to RDC News. The police department issued a statement regarding the killing on Facebook.

It read: “Officers made the scene to find Tomanuel Benson deceased. The pictured subject was developed during the investigation as a person of interest. This is an ongoing investigation.”

There is a reward of $4,000 for any information leading to Ewing’s arrest. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. A secret identification number will be issued to ensure anonymity.

Youngsta has returned to his current projects. On Aug. 29, he started working on his Blac Sheep 2 album again. He even released a visual to go with a recent track, “No Reason.”