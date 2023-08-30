Sexyy Red recently had a sit-down interview on Funny Marco’s “Open Thoughts” podcast. Her resemblance to Young Thug came up, and she had no problem displaying her irritation over the subject.

Social media has recently claimed the two look alike, with the comments escalating as her popularity increased. However, Red does not agree. “I hate when they say I look like Young Thug ’cause no the f**k we do not look alike,” the St. Louis rapper stated.

During the segment, a side-by-side photo comparison was displayed. Both pictures featured the rappers wearing black-framed glasses with tattoos and facial piercings.

Comments on social media from fans have stated that they cannot unsee the resemblance between the musicians now that it has been brought up. One fan joked, “She should’ve never even said that ‘cause now I can’t unsee it.” Another person commented, “The back [and] forth with them eyeballing each other, like…”

On Tuesday (Aug. 29), Red seemed to change her mind after viewing the clip of their side-by-side comparison. “Yeah, after I seen the video, we definitely twinnin’,” she commented.

While Red was annoyed with the topic of her resemblance to Young Thug, the artist has not let the comments slow down her professional life and is preparing for her “Hood Hottest Princess Tour,” which kicks off in Boston this October.

The trek is scheduled to stop at 20 cities throughout the U.S. with the final show taking place in November. Additionally, Red is scheduled to open for Drake and 21 Savage’s “It’s All a Blur Tour.”

Moreover, the young star recently opened up about the success of her breakthrough single “Pound Town” and how she knew that it was meant to be a hit — even though everyone wasn’t on board. “When I made it, my team didn’t like it. I got out the booth, I said, ‘This the one, y’all. This the one,’” Sexyy Red revealed. Looks like she was right!

Peep the aforementioned Funny Marco sit-down below.