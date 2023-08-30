What’s your target demo and why?

At present, our primary focus is on small business owners and entrepreneurs, as The Pixler Bag offers substantial value for this demographic in terms of mobile advertising and brand promotion. As we scale our operations, we plan to expand our target market to include teenagers and young adults as a secondary core audience. Globally, irrespective of cultural or ethnic backgrounds, young people often grapple with challenges in communication, especially those who are introverted or have been subjected to abuse. Our ambition is to position The Pixler Bag as an ideal tool for self-expression for this age group, aiming to bridge the communication divide that often exists between them and adults.

What hardships do you face as a Black-owned business and how are you overcoming them?

As an immigrant from Jamaica, I grappled primarily with acclimating to an unfamiliar system and deciphering the avenues to acquire the necessary resources for a prosperous business. When it came to financing, my options were confined to my personal savings or seeking contributions from family and friends. I’ve since been driven by a mission to amass capital without relinquishing business equity to external investors. Another hurdle I encountered was building brand visibility. Upon launching my website, there was an echoing silence – I was met with no immediate customers, a phase I humorously describe as hearing only crickets. This phase, though challenging, was enlightening, underscoring the importance of thorough preparation and astute marketing tactics. From these experiences, I’ve gleaned invaluable insights on product launches and the significance of rallying communal support for sustained success.

Where do you see your company in the next five years?

In five years, I envision my company exponentially amplifying its impact, extending aid and support on a grander scale than today. Moreover, I am deeply committed to offering resources to individuals who share my background and heritage. It’s crucial for me to ensure that they, too, have the necessary tools and opportunities to chase their aspirations, just as I was fortunate enough to pursue mine. By fostering an environment of inclusivity and empowerment, I hope to not only grow my business but to also inspire and pave the way for the next generation of dreamers.

Anything else you want to share about yourself or your business?

You can purchase The Pixler Bag directly from our official website at thepixlerbag.com. While we are currently out of stock for the black variant, we have blue, red, and brown colors readily available. For the latest updates and upcoming releases, do follow us on Instagram and TikTok under the handle thepixlerbag. Stay tuned for more exciting news.