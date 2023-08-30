CEO Seye Vandi is taking an innovative approach to merging fashion and promotions. The pioneer behind advertising backpack The Pixler Bag is all about giving people an outlet to express themselves and show off their creations.
Dubbed “The perfect walking billboard,” The Pixler Bag is customizable and allows buyers to display any text, GIF animation, widget or image they want through a user friendly mobile app. That means you can promote your new album or business, share an uplifting message, display your social media handle and get some new followers, and much more. The possibilities are endless. Additionally, each order comes with a power bank that lasts up to eight hours on a full charge. It’s also worth noting that there are two versions available: The 1st Generation, in various colors, and The OG.
Over the weekend, Vandi hit up Invest Fest 2023, and The Pixler Bag sold out on day two. Ahead of the inaugural REVOLT WORLD, the backpack and all its ingenuity is being showcased by REVOLT street teams to promote the event.
In this exclusive sit-down, the businessman took some time to expound upon his mission and highly sought product. It quickly became evident that in addition to being a game-changing promotional tool, Vandi has plans for The Pixler Bag to bridge gaps, serve as a means of emotional support for teens and young adults, and more.
Read the interview below to find out what’s in store and be sure to cop your ticket to REVOLT WORLD. The three-day, first-of-its-kind event is taking place in Atlanta Sept. 22-24 with a miraculous amount of talent.
What was the inspiration behind making The Pixler Bag?
The Pixler Bag is far more than just a regular backpack. From the very beginning, I’ve held onto a personal mantra: Any product or service I bring to life should inherently assist and benefit others. Initially, during the conceptual phase, I saw it merely as an innovative product that would capture attention. However, a moment of inspiration struck, leading me to realize the bag’s potential as a dynamic mobile advertising platform. This realization reaffirmed my commitment to creating products that genuinely help others. With a dash of creativity, The Pixler Bag can be transformed into a powerful promotional tool, enabling individuals to advertise their businesses or services wherever they go. The core essence of this backpack is to offer a cost-effective solution for businesses and individuals to amplify their reach and growth.
How do you want someone to feel when wearing it? What’s your mission?
I envision every customer feeling a surge of empowerment when they don The Pixler Bag. Beyond its potential to attract new clients or customers for a business, it also holds the power to bring a joyful moment to someone’s day. These bags serve as a canvas for expression, capturing sentiments where words might fall short. Our ultimate goal is to embed The Pixler Bag in homes globally, making it a universally recognized and cherished item.
How does someone display words and/or pictures? What’s the process?
The bag operates through an app named LED Space. This intuitive application first guides you to link with your bag using either Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Once paired, you’re presented with a range of customization options — from adding text and images to integrating animations or graffiti designs. Each selection has a simple step-by-step process, all designed to be straightforward and easy to follow.
What’s your target demo and why?
At present, our primary focus is on small business owners and entrepreneurs, as The Pixler Bag offers substantial value for this demographic in terms of mobile advertising and brand promotion. As we scale our operations, we plan to expand our target market to include teenagers and young adults as a secondary core audience. Globally, irrespective of cultural or ethnic backgrounds, young people often grapple with challenges in communication, especially those who are introverted or have been subjected to abuse. Our ambition is to position The Pixler Bag as an ideal tool for self-expression for this age group, aiming to bridge the communication divide that often exists between them and adults.
What hardships do you face as a Black-owned business and how are you overcoming them?
As an immigrant from Jamaica, I grappled primarily with acclimating to an unfamiliar system and deciphering the avenues to acquire the necessary resources for a prosperous business. When it came to financing, my options were confined to my personal savings or seeking contributions from family and friends. I’ve since been driven by a mission to amass capital without relinquishing business equity to external investors. Another hurdle I encountered was building brand visibility. Upon launching my website, there was an echoing silence – I was met with no immediate customers, a phase I humorously describe as hearing only crickets. This phase, though challenging, was enlightening, underscoring the importance of thorough preparation and astute marketing tactics. From these experiences, I’ve gleaned invaluable insights on product launches and the significance of rallying communal support for sustained success.
Where do you see your company in the next five years?
In five years, I envision my company exponentially amplifying its impact, extending aid and support on a grander scale than today. Moreover, I am deeply committed to offering resources to individuals who share my background and heritage. It’s crucial for me to ensure that they, too, have the necessary tools and opportunities to chase their aspirations, just as I was fortunate enough to pursue mine. By fostering an environment of inclusivity and empowerment, I hope to not only grow my business but to also inspire and pave the way for the next generation of dreamers.
Anything else you want to share about yourself or your business?
You can purchase The Pixler Bag directly from our official website at thepixlerbag.com. While we are currently out of stock for the black variant, we have blue, red, and brown colors readily available. For the latest updates and upcoming releases, do follow us on Instagram and TikTok under the handle thepixlerbag. Stay tuned for more exciting news.
