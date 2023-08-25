Time and time again, you hear about people stepping out on faith and chasing their dreams by starting their own businesses. Each industry has seen an influx of talented individuals who are trying to disrupt the status quo and bring something innovative to the general population. While Black-owned businesses are growing every day, there is still a racial gap compared to their counterparts when it comes to ownership and circulating the Black dollar. According to recent statistics, there are more than 3 million Black-owned businesses in the U.S. This number still only represents 3 percent of all companies nationwide. So since August is Black Business Month, it is only right to highlight some that are making waves in different areas of the entrepreneurial game.

The talented CEOs and visionaries behind these brands are proof that everyone deserves a seat at the table. Whether it is in hospitality, fashion, healthcare, or beauty, there is no area where individuals can’t show more representation and encourage future entrepreneurs to pursue their passions, too.

Here is a list of seven Black-owned businesses featured on digital marketplace Empower Global that you should keep on your radar.

1. Vontelle Eyewear