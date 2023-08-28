On Friday (Aug. 25), SZA unveiled a new visual for “Snooze,” a Babyface, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, Leon Thomas III, and BLK Beats-produced effort that sees her professing maximal allegiance to an unknown lover.

“I’ll touch that fire for you, I do that three, four times again, I testify for you, I told that lie, I’d kill that b**ch, I do what all of them around you scared to do, I’m not, long as you juggin’ out here for me, I got it, mobbin’, schemin’, lootin’, hide your bodies, long as you dreamin’ ’bout me, ain’t no problem, I don’t got nobody, just with you right now, tell the truth, I look better under you, I can’t lose when I’m with you, how can I snooze and miss the moment?”

Directed by Bradley J. Calder, the roughly five-minute offering shows SZA enjoying some intimate time during individual sessions with Justin Bieber, Woody McClain, Young Mazino, and Benny Blanco, the last of whom casually enjoys fast food off the TDE singer’s nude body. One of the closing scenes shows SZA giving an intense lap dance to a robot. As expected, the clip received an overwhelming response from the public, and — as of today (Aug. 28) — sits at No. 1 on YouTube’s Trending list with a whopping 5.7 million views.