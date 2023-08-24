Earlier this month, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, who previously performed as part of Lizzo’s Big Grrrls dance troupe, filed a lawsuit accusing the “About Damn Time” hitmaker of weight-shaming, sexual harassment and fostering a hostile work environment.

Since then, Lizzo has been receiving major backlash from fans and, as a result, she is planning on countersuing her accusers. Yesterday (Aug. 23), the Grammy Award-winning singer’s attorney, Marty Singer, issued a statement to reporters saying that they “intend to sue for malicious prosecution after she prevails and these specious claims are dismissed.”

“The lawsuit is a sham,” the attorney added to the statement. Singer also included photos that purportedly show the plaintiffs Davis, Williams and Rodriguez with “the performers after the topless cabaret show at the Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris” back in March. In the plaintiffs’ lawsuit, they claimed that Lizzo did not tell them that the performers at Crazy Horse would be naked, which was “robbing them of the choice not to participate.”

In response to Singer’s statement, the plaintiffs’ attorney Neama Rahmani, told The Independent that they’ve “addressed all these instances where the plaintiffs appear to be happy alongside Lizzo during their time working with her.”

“Of course, they wanted to keep their jobs. They had bills to pay just like everyone else but they finally had enough of the abuse. We stand by every claim in the lawsuit and look forward to trial,” Rahmani added.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Lizzo broke her silence about the “false allegations” made against her. “These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional,” she said in an Instagram post. “As an artist, I have always been passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans. With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.”

Lizzo added, “I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not.” You can read the Detroit native’s full statement below.