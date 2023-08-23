On Tuesday (Aug. 22), FOX 5 reported that a course being offered at the George State University College of Law will focus on Rick Ross as its main subject. The class, titled “Legal Life Of…,” is a part of the college’s Entertainment, Sports, and Media Law Initiative that previously analyzed the lives and careers of Ludacris, Kandi Burruss, and Steve Harvey. For the upcoming fall semester, Rozay’s business ventures will serve as an abundant aid for incoming students of the legal field.

“As a lover of rap music, hip hop culture, and in celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip hop, I could not think of a better time to study the career of a visionary like Rick Ross,” said professor Moraima “Mo” Ivory, the director of the initiative and creator of the course. “When I began my research on Ross, I realized early on that my students would learn about a businessman who turned his love of music into an empire that includes massive real estate holdings, food and beverage franchises, investments in the car and bike industry, literary works and corporate equity ownership.”

As far as his entrepreneurial acumen is concerned, many of Ross’ power moves have been well-documented over the past decade. Currently, he owns several Wingstop, Checkers and Rally’s locations across the country. He also has his hands in companies like JetDoc, Belaire Rosé, and a men’s hair care line aptly named Rich by Rick Ross. In the first episode of REVOLT’s “Assets Over Liabilities,” he spoke on how he plans his investments. “It should be something that when I see it, I f**k with that,” he explained to Earn Your Leisure’s Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings. “When you got to sit there and sell me on it, I doubt it’ll come to me, but if it’s something I naturally f**k with, I’m with it.”