New York is often credited as the birthplace of the marriage between hip hop and basketball. Would you agree?

Well, I would just say New York is the city of hip hop — for the world and everything. But to me, no matter where people were playing basketball in the Black community, there was music being played. So, if you were in Oakland, they would play hip hop. I remember growing up half my life in Philly. When they play basketball in the park, hip hop was just everywhere. To me, probably even in North Carolina, they were probably playing some type of music in the park. But that bigger culture of New York City — people were dancing on the court, emcees running up and down on the court, you know, DJs, and I think that is where New York gets the real credit of making it like a real thing. But every place where there was a cookout, a basketball court, it was somebody’s car with the radio blaring, or it was a boombox. So you know, I really always say music because it wasn’t always just hip hop. Maybe in the ’70s, early ’80s, it was Gap Band, S.O.S Band, or Earth, Wind and Fire. That music was being played, too, at the courts. Music and basketball always been together, but New York really put hip hop and basketball together.

You teamed up with ASAP Ferg to redesign the court at the historic Rucker Park. Did you ever think you would be working on a project like that?

It’s funny, I mean, from doing games, being a kid and watching games, you know, I never thought that Rucker Park would go into the art world of doing, like, a design on the court. When I got the call, it was… It’s a bucket list item. You know, they sent me the plaque that’s on the gate. I have that now. So now my legacy is that I did something incredible for Rucker Park. I never thought I would ever get that call. And then for me to be able to be the curator and, you know, to pick somebody from Harlem. A lot of people don’t know that Ferg is an incredible artist… painter. His father did the Bad Boy logo.

Wait, what? Timeout. You’re dropping nuggets now.

His father did the Bad Boy logo. So basically, when you think about it, that baby is pretty much Ferg. So you know, I’ve felt like just the pillars of ASAP Ferg once being a kid at Rucker, him being an artist himself, his father being an artist, and then just the musical side – there’s nobody better that I thought deserved a chance to do work on the court.